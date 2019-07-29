Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 29

Happy Monday! Most of the nation was feeling fairly comfortable the last few days, but the hot weather is making a comeback for the end of July.

TOP STORY: Hot Temperatures & Thunderstorms Return to Close Out July

Some #weather changes are in store as July comes to an end this week. https://t.co/EhfllAwBwX pic.twitter.com/5n4gWLdPp4 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 29, 2019

Get ready to crank the air conditioning again. After a few days of comfortable conditions, sweltering temperatures and high humidity levels are returning to most parts of the east coast and the southeast, prompting heat advisories. The Southwest is also expecting temperatures to reach triple digits.

People living in the Midwest and the Northeast can expect thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. That system caused five tornadoes to form in Minnesota yesterday. The Weather Channel says parts of the mid-Atlantic, Tennessee and Ohio valleys will see storms by the middle of the week.

Meanwhile, on the west coast, wildfires continue to burn. You can track the progress of the fires with interactive maps for California here, and for Oregon and Washington here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: New iPhones Expected in September

You smell that? It's the iPhone 11. And it's coming for you. https://t.co/jgB19xWzxD — CNET (@CNET) July 29, 2019

The newest batch of iPhones from Apple is expected to go on sale in a few weeks. Apple has yet to officially debut the iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max.

Tech experts have been saying that the latest phones will look and feel very similar to the 2018 models. One difference pointed out by 9to5Mac is that the new phones will include an option to record video in slow motion. The new devices will also likely have had 3D Touch removed.

However, it may be worth waiting another year for a new device. CNET is reporting that Apple may include 5G technology in its 2020 phones. Apple recently bought Intel’s modem business for $1 billion, which included the right to use the technology in its phones.

OFF-BEAT: Stranded Airline Travelers Were Told They Would Have to Share a Hotel Room With a Stranger

An Ottawa woman says she was shocked when her 71-year-old mother told her that she and a 35-year-old man she didn't know missed their flights and were put up together in a hotel room with only one bed https://t.co/v2lQsOXf0H — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2019

Well, this sounds like it would have been awkward. Two strangers who had missed their connecting flights in Montreal were told by Air Canada employees that there was only one room available in a nearby hotel, with only one bed.

Elizabeth Coffi Tabu, 71, had been visiting her family in Canda and was headed back home to Paris when a flight delay caused her to miss her next plane. Her daughter, Jerryne Mahele Nyota, told CNN that Tabu was told she’d have to share a room with a 35-year-old man. Tabu said the man was a “perfect gentleman” and offered to sleep on the sofa. “But I obviously felt uncomfortable with my mom spending a night with a man half her age, a man that’s a total stranger!”

Nyota said she got her mother booked into a different hotel a few hours later. The airline has apologized and said the arrangement had been an error. “It is not our policy to have passengers who are not traveling together share a room.” But all Tabu received from the airline was $10 food vouchers and a seat with extra legroom.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Stephen Romero, a 6-year-old boy from San Jose, has been identified as one of the 3 victims killed in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. His mother and grandmother were also shot, but are expected to survive: https://t.co/r3f14iqEGy pic.twitter.com/PfihHQG2LV — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) July 29, 2019

At least three people were killed during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California last night, including a 6-year-old boy named Stephen Romero. The suspected shooter was identified as Santino William Legan, who was also killed by police.

Congressman John Ratcliffe has been nominated to replace the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Florida health officials have detected a deadly mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling.

Disney movies have grossed $7.67 billion at the box office worldwide so far this year, shattering previous records.

Americans are drinking less soda and it may be causing a decline in Captain Morgan rum sales as well.

CHECK THIS OUT: Today is National Chicken Wing Day

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day soooooooooo we’re giving you more wings! And for every offer redemption, we’ll give $1 to Wingstop charities up to $100,000! #NationalChickenWingDay #25DaysOfFlavor pic.twitter.com/buGZzXWyOr — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) July 25, 2019

Several restaurants are offering deals and discounts in honor of National Chicken Wing Day! For example, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium, or large wing order. This offer is valid for dine-in only.

At Wingstop, add on an extra five wings for free to any another wing order. Hooters is offering all-you-can-wait wings all-day for $15.99. TGI Friday’s is also offering its $12 endless appetizers promotion right now.

