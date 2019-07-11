Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 11

Instagram is rolling out new features aimed at preventing bullying on the social platform, which you may have already seen show up on your phone.

A New York man lost it inside a bagel store when he thought a female worker was making fun of him, launching into a tirade against women on dating sites who have criticized him for being short. The video has gone viral.

And a birthday cake that was supposed to feature a beloved Disney character ended up with a much more adult theme.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Instagram Launches New Features to Combat Bullying

Updates from the head of Instagram @mosseri about our commitment to lead the fight against online bullying ❤️ https://t.co/Co2rgsuJvt pic.twitter.com/tlngJftizT — Instagram (@instagram) July 8, 2019

Instagram is stepping up its game to make sure its users don’t have to put up with bullying while on the social platform. The company has introduced new features aimed at curbing hateful messages, which they are actively testing this week.

One feature is an artificial intelligence tool that will flag offensive language. The user will get a message warning that the post could be offensive, and ask whether that person is sure they want to post it.

A second feature is a blocking tool called “Restrict.” Comments on your post from a restricted person will not be public and will be visible only to the person who wrote them.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, wrote in the announcement, “We know bullying is a challenge many face, particularly young people. We are committed to leading the industry in the fight against online bullying, and we are rethinking the whole experience of Instagram to meet that commitment… It’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram. This has been an important priority for us for some time, and we are continuing to invest in better understanding and tackling this problem.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Man Goes on Rant Against Women at Bagel Store & Gets Tackled

A heated confrontation inside a bagel store in Long Island, New York, on July 10 has gone viral. The young woman who first posted the video, Diana Reyes, says she and her friend tried to intervene when they saw a man behaving rudely toward one of the workers.

At the beginning of the video, someone is heard asking the man, who has not been identified, why he feels it’s ok to degrade women. He angrily responds, “Why is it ok for women to say ‘oh you’re five feet on dating sites, you should be dead.’ that’s OK?” He accused the female worker of “smirking” at him.

Several people tried to step in to calm him down. The “five-feet man” approached a much taller man, yelling that he wasn’t “God or my father or my boss. Dude you want to step outside? I’m not scared of you.” Another man then tackles the shorter man to the ground, which is where the video stops.

A follow-up video from a different angle shows the short man throw his breakfast to the ground and leave without paying for it, all while continuing to yell at everyone in the store. Several police officers eventually arrived on the scene, but no charges have been filed.

OFF-BEAT: American Airlines Passenger Wearing a Romper Was Told to Cover Up Before Getting On the Plane

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

American Airlines has apologized to a passenger made to cover up in a blanket during a flight from Jamaica to Miami. Tisha Rowe, a doctor from Houston, said she was returning from vacation with her young son on June 30.

She was wearing a romper, which exposes her arms and legs. She explained that a flight attendant told her that she couldn’t get on the plane unless she covered herself up. Rowe tried to defend her outfit but eventually agreed to cover up in a blanket in order not to risk the flight.

Rowe shared images of her outfit on social media and wrote that she was singled out because she is black. “We are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must ADJUST to make everyone around us comfortable. I’ve seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye.”

An American Airlines spokesperson says the company is investigating the incident. The airline also says Rowe will receive a full refund.

But her attorney, Geoffrey Berg, says the apology isn’t enough. He told the Washington Post, “In the face of a sexist, racist attack on one of their passengers, this is the corporate version of thoughts and prayers.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to strengthen and bring a threat of storm surge, strong wind, and heavy rainfall across Louisiana, as well as flooding along the central Gulf Coast. We have live coverage all day to keep you informed of the latest. Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/3xF9xZnPtm — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 11, 2019

The storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a Tropical Storm as early as tonight and could strengthen into a hurricane by this weekend. Flash flood advisories and hurricane watches have already been issued.

The family that was involved in a violent brawl at Disneyland could face felony charges.

Denise Nickerson, the actress who played Violet Beauregarde in the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, was taken off life support on July 10.

A small glass of juice or soda per day can lead to an increased risk for cancer, according to a new study.

President Trump is expected to announce today that he is adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census via executive order.

CHECK THIS OUT: Woman Orders a Disney Character Cake But Receives a Marijuana Design Instead

A young woman in Milledgeville, Georgia, loves the Disney character Moana. So for her 25th birthday, her mother asked the bakery to design a cake that included Moana on it.

But there was clearly some miscommunication with the request. Instead of the surfing Disney cartoon, the cake arrived adorned with a marijuana leaf and a smoking pony holding a joint in its mouth.

The young woman, Kensli Taylor Davis, shared the photo on social media and it’s been shared more than 13,000 times. She wrote, “So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 That ice cream cake was still good though. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Her mother told CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV that the family has been getting cakes from the same bakery for years and that the baker offered to design a new cake after realizing the mixup.

