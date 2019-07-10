Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 10

Anyone who owns a cellphone will be happy to hear this: those annoying robocalls that show up as a number with your own area code could become a thing of the past. Read on to see what federal officials are doing to crack down on fake numbers.

TOP STORY: The FCC is Planning a ‘Spoofing’ Crackdown, Bringing Relief to Cellphone Users

ICYMI – Chairman @AjitPaiFCC is proposing new anti-spoofing rules to apply consumer protections against malicious spoofing to foreign robocalls and texting: https://t.co/BMjMrsBd2O #ProtectingConsumers — The FCC (@FCC) July 9, 2019

We’ve all been the victim of “spoofing.” The phone rings and the number on the screen has your local area code. But the voice on the other end is usually automation and/or is coming from outside the United States. Scammers have also figured out how to essentially hijack someone else’s phone number and use it to make other calls. The goal is to trick you into answering the phone when you otherwise would have ignored it.

The Federal Communications Commission, which recently passed new rules allowing cellphone companies greater power to block robocalls, says the next step is to outlaw all spoofing. Chairman Ajit Pai shared in a news release that the agency will vote on implementing new rules at their upcoming meeting on August 1.

It’s already illegal to use fake caller ID information “with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value” under the Truth in Caller ID Act. The new rules would extend the act to cover text messages, calls made from overseas into the U.S., and calls made over the internet.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Netflix is Losing Friends to Another New Streaming Service Called HBO Max

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

First, it was the Office. Now, Netflix has announced that the hugely popular sitcom Friends also has an expiration date. Friends will disappear from Netflix at the beginning of 2020.

The show’s new home will be on the yet-to-be-launched streaming service HBO Max, which is owned by WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia is the new name after Time Warner and AT&T merged.

The new streaming service is expected to launch in the spring of 2020. But don’t get it confused with the current HBO Go and HBO Now services. HBO Max will be a separate entity.

HBO Max will have your favorite HBO shows. But it also will include other shows and movies owned by WarnerMedia, such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars. HBO Max is also expected to include shows from DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Looney Tunes, and Adult Swim.

OFF-BEAT: Car Catches Fire During Gender Reveal Celebration

Whatever happened to blue or pink balloons? Gender reveal celebrations keep getting more extravagant as parents try to outdo each other on the “wow” factor.

Such a celebration in Australia took a horrifying turn. The father was driving a car, which had blue smoke emitting from it. But drone footage captured the moment the car caught on fire!

The man escaped and was not injured, but he was charged with dangerous driving. Queensland Police shared the video as a warning to the public not to try a similar stunt. Click here to read more about this case and to see a lineup of other gender reveals gone horribly wrong, including one that started a massive wildfire in the U.S.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become Tropical Storm Barry by this weekend. Meteorologist @MeganGlaros from @CBSChicago is tracking what could potentially turn into the second named storm in the Atlantic this year. pic.twitter.com/JQDskVa3lg — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 10, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry could develop in the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

A Nevada man may have been crushed by a car during the recent earthquakes centered in southern California.

Actor Rip Torn has died at age 88. He is survived by his wife, Amy Wright.

Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars because of issues with the fuel tank.

Critics praised the new live-action Lion King following last night’s world premiere.

CHECK THIS OUT: Passengers Recorded Video of a Damaged Delta Engine Before the Plane Made an Emergency Landing

Dear @delta since you guys are not releasing what happened to our flight yesterday,flight 1425 Atlanta to Baltimore which made an emergency landing in Raleigh, maybe this video will help the investigation. A piece of the plane flew into the engine and caused it to fail. pic.twitter.com/3larvfAwuP — 𝓑𝓸𝓼𝓼 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 (@RAREsheis) July 9, 2019

Many passengers on board Delta Flight 1425 said they feared for their lives before the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Monday. Delta Airlines said that the left engine failed about an hour into a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore.

But passengers say the issue was incredibly serious and have expressed concern that Delta downplayed the incident. Video shared to social media shows a metal object bouncing around in the engine. You can see more videos, pictures, and reactions from passengers here.

One person shared that they could see smoke and could smell something burning. Luckily, the plane landed safely and passengers did praise the crewmembers for remaining calm.

