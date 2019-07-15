Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 15

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and cyber thieves will try to trick you into divulging sensitive personal data. Read on to see what you should be wary of while you’re shopping.

There’s a major change happening in the “James Bond” franchise. See who has been selected to portray the mysterious agent known as “007.”

And two automakers are teaming up to develop self-driving and electric vehicles.

TOP STORY: Beware of Scammers on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day(s) has arrived, and it promises to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. A recent survey showed that more than half of American households (51 percent) are expected to have a Prime account in 2019. And last year, Amazon sold more than $4 billion worth of products on Prime Day.

All of that potential commerce means scammers will be lurking on the sidelines. Shoppers should avoid clicking on any external sites that pop up on the screen or links sent to your email address. It could direct you to a “spoofed” website made to look like Amazon. To avoid getting tricked, it’s safer to just go to Amazon.com directly through your internet browser. Never divulge your bank account information or Social Security number; only a scammer would ask for that. Shoppers should also consider enabling Amazon’s two-factor verification system for extra security for your account.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Next 007 Agent is a Woman

The British Secret Service agent known as 007 has always been played by a white man with the name “James Bond.” But the franchise is switching things up for the next installment. Lashana Lynch, a black British actress, is the new 007 agent.

For those unfamiliar with the novels, written by Ian Fleming, “007” is a codename, not a person. In the 25th movie, actor Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond. But his character has reportedly retired from the spy game, with Lynch stepping in as his replacement.

Lynch was born and raised in London. She is best known for her recent role as Maria Rambreau in “Captain Marvel.” Read more about Lynch’s acting background here.

OFF-BEAT: Ford & Volkswagen Are Teaming Up to Create Self-Driving & Electric Cars

We are pleased to announce our expanding global collaboration with @VWGroup to advance autonomous driving, electrification and better serve customers. #VWGroupXFord pic.twitter.com/HJIPbFFUUy — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 12, 2019

The CEOs of Ford and Volkswagen have announced that the two companies are joining forces to create self-driving and electric vehicles. Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen, explained that the high cost of developing and testing autonomous vehicles made the partnership an easy decision. Both companies will become majority stakeholders in Argo AI, a company working on self-driving technology.

Ford will begin using Volkwagen’s “electric vehicle architecture and Modular Electric Toolkit to design and build at least one high-volume fully electric vehicle” for the European market by 2023, as explained in a Twitter post. Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in a news conference on Friday, “We stand at the precipice of the biggest shift in transportation since the one Henry Ford initiated over 116 years ago.”

CHECK THIS OUT: A Man on a Flyboard Hovered Over the Bastille Day Parade

The annual Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, had an extra source of entertainment yesterday afternoon that was straight out of a sci-fi movie.

French inventor Franky Zapata, who is a member of the military and a former jetskiing champion, hovered over the crowd on a jet-powered flyboard. Zapata held a rifle in his hand as he soured during the parade.

According to the Guardian, the flyboard is known for its speed. It can fly at speeds more than 100 miles per hour. But as of now, it can stay in the sky for only about 10 minutes before it needs to be charged again.

