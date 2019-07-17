Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 17

Keep a close eye on your personal data, including bank accounts, over the next few days if you are a Sprint customer. The company says hackers got into the system.

A former Bachelorette contestant popped the question to his actress girlfriend. Read on to see how the show and social media brought them together.

And the nation is remembering one of the longest-serving Supreme Court Justices in history, John Paul Stevens.

TOP STORY: Sprint Accounts Were Hacked

Sprint is warning its customers about an invasion of their privacy. The company says hackers obtained “unauthorized access” to Sprint accounts by breaching the Samsung.com “add a line” website. Sprint did not reveal how many customers were impacted by the hack.

In a letter to customers, Sprint acknowledged that cyber thieves could have viewed your “phone number, device type, device ID, monthly recurring charges, subscriber ID, account number, account creation date, upgrade eligibility, first and last name, billing address, and add-on services.” The company reset customers’ pin numbers “just in case in order to protect your account.”

Sprint says neither credit card information nor Social Security numbers were at risk. But in the letter, the company included information about how to protect against identity fraud, including by placing a fraud alert on your credit reports and closing accounts that could have been tampered. You can view the full letter from Sprint here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Modern Family Actress is Engaged to Former Bachelorette Contestant

A relationship that began with a crush and a conversation over social media has evolved into a walk down the aisle. Wells Adams from the Bachelor franchise got down on one knee at the beach and asked Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland to be his wife, and she said yes. They announced the news via Instagram on July 16.

The two met because Hyland was a fan of Bachelor in Paradise. She tweeted at Adams in 2017 after it was announced that he would be featured on that season of the show as the bartender. Adams responded to Hyland that she could join him as the bar back. You can read more about the evolution of their relationship here.

The couple began dating later that year. It’s not yet clear if the proposal will be featured on Bachelor in Paradise. The new season begins on August 5 on ABC.

OFF-BEAT: A British Student Was Knocked Out After Rejecting a Man’s Advances

Gabrielle Walsh, a college student who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, was punched in the face after rejecting a strange man’s advancements. A group of three men followed Walsh and her male friend as they walked home after a night out in Manchester, England.

Walsh said one of the men told her he liked her feet. She said thank you and kept walking, but he continued his advances. Walsh says she finally addressed him again, saying, “Sorry, I’m not interested.” For that, Walsh was knocked unconscious and her male friend was also beaten.

Walsh suffered a blood clot in her left eye and says the exchange has made her fearful to be out in public. You can read more here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A dangerous heat wave is about to crank up from the Plains to the East Coast through the weekend, but some relief is on the way next week: https://t.co/zwzuMeGQD1 pic.twitter.com/86OXFSISdl — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 17, 2019

IN MEMORIAM: Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dies At Age 99

John Paul Stevens, one of the longest-serving Supreme Court justices in history, passed away on July 16 at the age of 99. Stevens was appointed to the court in 1975 by President Gerald Ford.

Justice Stevens served for 35 years and retired in 2010. He was replaced by Justice Elena Kagan. You can read more about his time on the court and his lasting legacy here.

Justice Stevens was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. The White House said in a statement at the time that Justice Stevens was “known for his independent, pragmatic and rigorous approach to judging” and that his work “left a lasting imprint on the law in areas such as civil rights, the First Amendment, the death penalty, administrative law, and the separation of powers.”

