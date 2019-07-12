Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 12

Severe flooding is expected across the southeast as Tropical Storm Barry picks up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. Read on to see when the storm will make landfall.

An Illinois mom loaded an inflated pool onto the roof of her vehicle. But it’s the precious items she used to weigh the pool down that has her facing criminal charges. More on that below.

And see why the season three premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which debuted last night, has everyone buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Tropical Storm Barry Expected to Cause Dangerous Flooding Across the Southeast

Impacts from #Tropical Storm #Barry (flooding rain, storm surge, winds) ramp up today, then kick into high gear late tonight into Saturday. Heavy rain may linger as late as Monday. Latest, complete, updated forecast: https://t.co/y2L1qN975Y pic.twitter.com/P1PULhjGHQ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 12, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters anticipate it will strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday. The storm is tracked to make landfall either tonight or tomorrow.

Forecasters say heavy amounts of rain are the biggest concern from this storm, not the wind. Flash flood watches and storm surge warnings have been issued across parts of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Florida.

The National Weather Service is especially concerned about how high the Mississippi River is going to get. The river is usually around 6-8 feet deep during the summer, but it’s already at 16 feet near New Orleans and is expected to crest at 19 feet. The Service says the Mississippi River has not been that deep since 1950. The record was set in April of 1922 when the river was more than 21 feet deep.

In addition to the dangerous flooding, strong winds could cause power outages as far north as Arkansas and Tennessee. Tornadoes are also possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and the coast of Alabama. Read more about Tropical Storm Barry and the path the storm is taking here.

OFF-BEAT: Mom Arrested After Driving With Her Kids Riding on the Roof of the Car in a Pool

Yes, you read that headline correctly. A mother in Dixon, Illinois, named Jennifer Janus Yeager, was arrested after she was spotted driving along with an inflated pool loaded onto the roof of her Audi vehicle.

The problem was that her two juvenile daughters were also up on the roof! Police said Yeager had her children sit on the roof in order to weigh the pool down and prevent it from sliding off the car. A “concerned citizen” spotted the vehicle and called the police.

For more on the charges Yeager faces, click here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 Premiere

The third season of the popular MTV show Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered last night. Part of the episode centered on Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s legal battles.

The episode started on the day Sorrentino received his prison sentence in October of 2018, after pleading guilty to tax fraud. Sorrentino reported to prison in January of this year and is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2019.

Sorrentino’s fellow Jersey Shore castmates say he is doing well behind bars. His new wife, Lauren Pesce, whom he married in November, is able to visit weekly. Read additional details about the terms of Sorrentino’s sentence and reaction from his castmates by clicking here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A brush fire on Hawaii’s island of Maui has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday night on federal child pornography charges.

Model Kristen Hancher faced backlash for riding a horse in water that reached the animal’s neck. The photo was shared to Instagram.

Twitter went down twice yesterday due to an “internal configuration change.”

Rene Favaloro, an Argentinian cardiac surgeon, is the focus of today’s Google Doodle.

CHECK THIS OUT: Brave Dog Chased a Bear Away From the Neighbor’s Yard

A camera was rolling in Mark Stinziano’s backyard in New Jersey when a bear came strolling right up to the house. The curious animal was seen sniffing around and playing with a light, presumably looking for food.

About halfway into the video, the bear looks up as the neighbor’s dog comes streaking into the frame. The dog ran right up to the bear and slammed into its side!

The dog proceeded to chase the bear out of the yard. The bear did not appear to put up a fight but quickly took off into the woods. ABC New York shared the video on YouTube and wrote in the description that Stinziano is “promising his neighbor’s dog a steak dinner” for getting rid of the bear.

