Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, July 20

Millions of TV customers woke up to find their CBS stations blacked out due to the network’s contract dispute with AT&T. See which regions are impacted by the corporate fight.

The new 2020 Corvette Stingray has car enthusiasts buzzing. Check out how Chevrolet is revamping the famous sportscar.

And today marks 50 years since the first man stepped foot on the moon.

TOP STORY: CBS Stations Went Dark For Millions of TV Customers

If you have cable or satellite service, then you may have noticed that CBS was blacked out on your TV when you got up this morning. That’s because the network failed to reach an agreement with AT&T over programming fees.

The outage impacts millions of DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-verse customers. CBS shared that the outage impacts subscribers in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. CBS-owned stations including the CBS Sports Network and the Smithsonian Channel have also been removed from AT&T lineups.

Both entities are blaming each other for the stalled negotiations. CBS says AT&T was pushing terms that “undervalue our hit programming.” AT&T, meanwhile, has accused CBS of trying to force customers to sign up for its streaming services. AT&T’s statement read in part, “It’s become clear to us that CBS is intent on blacking out any home that chooses to receive cable or satellite service to up-sell CBS All Access subscriptions.”

AT&T is locked in a similar dispute with Nexstar. Some TV customers lost stations including ABC, Fox, and NBC on July 3. It’s important to note that these broadcast stations are all available for free over the airwaves with the use of a digital antenna, which you can find at stores such as Walmart and Home Depot for as little as $20.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: The 2020 Corvette Is Getting a Major Redesign

Chevrolet’s 2020 Corvette Stingray is something completely different from what the automaker has put out before and car enthusiasts are pumped about it. The sportscar’s engine is located in the middle of the car, behind the seats, like in a Ferrari. The design of the car looks more like an Italian style as opposed to American.

The power of this vehicle is impressive. The Stingray boasts 495 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. The starting price on the car is expected to be $60,000.

Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles told Forbes that the goal had been to create a car that was fun to drive that could be also be used on a daily basis. “We wanted to take the things that people love about the Corvette today, a car powered by a small-block V-8 that can be a track car, a daily driver and a road trip car that still is attainable.”

OFF-BEAT: Baby Born On 7/11 is Granted a College Fund From the Chain

What are the odds? J’Aime Brown of St. Louis, Missouri made headlines when she was born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. But what made the numbers even crazier was that the baby weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces!

Her mother, Rachel Langford, told CNN that she repeatedly saw the numbers 7 and 11 pop up during her pregnancy.

The convenience store 7-Eleven has gotten into the celebration of this adorable little girl. A company spokesperson told USA Today that 7-Eleven decided to donate $7,111 to J’Aime’s parents to be put in a college fund. The store also donated diapers and other necessities to the proud parents.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Two-thirds of the United States is experiencing dangerous heat levels this weekend. Limit your time outside if possible.

Be on the lookout for warning signs of heatstroke, such as headaches, cramps, and dizziness.

Shinji Aoba is the man suspected of starting the deadly fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. He reportedly accused the studio of plagiarizing his work.

is the man suspected of starting the deadly fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. He reportedly accused the studio of plagiarizing his work. Francesca Hayward is the English ballerina joining the all-star cast of “Cats” in her first movie role.

is the English ballerina joining the all-star cast of “Cats” in her first movie role. A pricing error enabled Amazon shoppers to buy a $13,000 camera lens for just $94 during Prime Day.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Today Marks 50 Years Since the Moon Landing

Five decades ago today, American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic walk along the surface of the moon. On July 20, 1969, they became the very first humans to step foot somewhere other than Earth.

Armstrong and Aldrin took photos and gathered soil samples to bring home for examination. They left behind an American flag.

It’s estimated that 600 million people around the world tuned in to watch the moon landing.

