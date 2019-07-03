Lee lacocca Dead: Auto Industry Legend Dies at 94

Lee lacocca, an auto industry legend known as the driving force behind the Ford Mustang and the CEO who saved Chrysler in the early 1980s died this morning at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, according to Jalopnik. He was 94.

He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Italian-American immigrants October 15, 1924. He studied engineering and earned his master’s degree from Princeton. He entered the automotive industry in 1946 as an engineering trainee with Ford. He eventually became the company’s president, Jalopnik reported.

He earned celebrity status in the 1980s with Chrysler when he began appearing in commercials. He was known for his straightforward tone, saying, “If you find a better car, buy it.”

Shortly after Iacocca joined Chrysler, the company announced it had a $160 million loss in its third quarter. He secured government loans and repaid them with a $813,487,500 check, according to his bio on Allpar.

It was the first time Congress agreed to a bailout for a major automobile manufacturer. While he was with Chrysler, he acquired American Motors and Jeep. He retired from Chrysler in 1992, according to Jalopnik.

lacocca also experienced a scandal with Ford. According to Jalopnik, Ford and the company was aware of a problem with the Pinto before it it went to market. Fuel tanks were exploding. He was eventually fired from Ford.

He developed a new category of car with the Ford Mustang – the “Pony car,” high-performance muscle cars that people could buy affordably. Ford passed up a minivan project, which lacocca took to Chrysler. Then, he introduced the Chrylser LeBaron as convertibles were dying out. He boldly introduced the LeBaron with no market research, Jalopnik reported.

lacocca was also appointed by President Ronald Reagan to raise funds to resurrect the Statue of Liberty, according to Jalopnik.

He also founded Olivio, a company which food products derived from olive oil. The company donates all of its profits to diabetes research. lacocca’s wife, Mary, died from diabetes, which motivated him to contribute to diabetes research, Jalopnik reported.

lacocca also appeared on an episode of Miami Vice, where he played a park commissioner.