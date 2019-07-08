Leslie Aguillard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leslie Aguillard, a 31-year-old woman who carjacked a pickup truck that had the owner’s dog in it has been arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft.

According to WBRZ, Aguillard jumped into the truck while it was unlocked and running and then drove off.

The vehicle was found abandoned and the dog of the victim, David Mohr, was found dead of heat exhaustion inside the truck.

The dog, a Labrador Weimer mix was found by family members of Mohr.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mohr Hurt Himself Trying to Stop Aguillard from Carjacking His Truck

SAD BREAKING UPDATE: Family confirms to @WAFB that Roleaux has died and an arrest has been made in the case after the truck was located. David tells me the woman will be charged with attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, cruelty to an animal pic.twitter.com/aP8VE7FKq7 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) July 8, 2019

David Mohr, whose truck was stolen outside of a donut shop on Sunday, July 7, hurt himself trying to stop Aguillard from stealing his truck.

Just moments after he went into Pelican Doughnuts in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, leaving his dog inside his truck with the air running, Aguillard hopped in and took off.

According to WAFB, Aguillard hit Mohr with the door of the truck in the midst of driving off, dragging him about 20 feet.

2. Mohr Is Still in the Hospital Recovering from His Injuries

Mohr was sent to the hospital after trying to chase down Aguillard, his truck and his dog.

Mohr’s 2009 black Toyota Tacoma was found near the 4000 block of S Sherwood Forest Boulevard after someone passing by saw the truck.

The passer-by contacted authorities as they and family members of Mohr confirmed that it was Mohr’s truck. They then found Mohr’s Labrador-Weimer dog dead inside, per WBRZ.

3. Roleaux Was Mohr’s ‘King’

“HE WAS MY KING”: Heartbreakingly raw reaction from Roleaux’s owner just moments after finding out he died of heat exhaustion after being snatched yesterday by a woman on Tigerbend Road. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/jNx5g0sdwa — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) July 8, 2019

David Mohr’s dog, Roleaux, was Mohr’s best friend as he called him his “king” during an interview with WAFB while he was recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

“He was the man,” Mohr said holding back tears. “He was my king. I had five wonderful years with Roleaux. He would greet me every day with the same enthusiasm as if I were gone for six weeks or if I had just been gone for a day.”

4. Community Members Were Quite Concerned about the Crime

One Baton Rouge resident who lives near Pelican Donuts was worried about the incident.

“Yeah I’m concerned like everyone else is you know that there’s crime just around the corner from where you live,” John Papanikolaou, who lives near the shop, told WAFB.

Another person, who works with Mohr took to Facebook to vocalize her concern.

“One of my employee’s at The Legacy car was stolen this morning at the corner of ANTIOCH and TIGERBEND around 11:45 am!,” the post said. “They took his truck, dog, and phone! I have attached pictures of his truck, 2009 Toyota Tacoma (black), bed cover, and his dog! The truck has a camp Bow Wow sticker on the tailgate. Please be on the look out!”

Although community members knew Mohr was going to be okay, they were concerned about Roleaux.

“Especially if you’re a dog lover like I am. You don’t want to see anything happen to your pets,” Papanikolaou said.

5. Aguillard Is Charged with Several Crimes Including Attempted Second-Degree Murder

CLOSER LOOK: Here’s a look at 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard, the woman police say made off with a guy’s truck and dog yesterday, only to leave the animal in the stolen truck today, killing him. STORY: https://t.co/beDNFCX7RT @WAFB pic.twitter.com/yFnGRkJTJo — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) July 8, 2019

Aguillard has been charged with a litany of crimes, including attempted second-degree murder.

According to WAFB, Aguillard was charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to an animal and theft.

She was also wanted by police for other charges. Aguillard was wanted on a bench warrant on charges of theft under $1,000, entry/remaining after being forbidden and possession of drug paraphernalia, per WAFB. This arrest warrant was issued on June 26.