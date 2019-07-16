George Watson & Lindsi Mayabb Arrested in Relation to Sawyer English’s Death

George Watson and Lindsi Mayabb are in custody in relation to the death of Sawyer English, the son of former “Living Oklahoma” co-host Mitch English. Andrew “Sawyer” English was 24 years old when he was found dead after a friend contacted police to say he hadn’t seen him in a week. Sawyer was survived by his father, mother, Raquel, and his siblings, Zoe, 19, Brooker, 21 and Carter, 26.

The St. Johns County Sheriff said in a statement on July 16 that Watson, 37, and Mayabb, 37, had been taken into custody in St. Johns County, Florida, close to Jacksonville. The sheriff’s office said that they were contacted by police in Edmond, Oklahoma. The Edmond police said that an escort service ad had led them to believe that Watson and Mayabb had traveled to the area. An undercover officer made contact with Mayabb and arrested her on “local charges.” Watson was then arrested at a local hotel around the same time.

Fox Oklahoma reported on July 9 that police had served a warrant on Sawyer’s home in Edmond. Inside that home, police found drug paraphernalia, medical marijuana and cash. Outside of the home, police found a gun and bullets. Sawyer ran a marijuana dispensary named “Vapor Express” in Edmond. A former colleague of his father’s, Jamie Hinson, told WDHN that Sawyer had been “violently killed.”

A GoFundMe page for Sawyer’s family says that he and his siblings chose to remain in the Oklahoma-area after their father transferred to Florida to work on a new show. At the time of writing, the page has raised more than $11,000 to go towards paying for Sawyer’s funeral and allowing his family to travel.

In announcing his son’s death, Mitch English released a statement in which wrote in part, “He was his own man. We clashed at times but he always… ALWAYS told me that he loved me.” Mitch concluded his statement with the words, “From the moment I first held you in my arms, I was proud of who you are, Sawyer. You have inspired me. I love you son.”

