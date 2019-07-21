Mahershala Ali: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mahershala Ali (birth name Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore), 45, is an Academy Award-winning American actor best known for his roles in Moonlight and True Detective. During Marvel’s presentation at Comic Con 2019, the studio announced that Ali will play vampire hunter Blade in an upcoming reboot of the franchise.

Blade is a half human, half vampire that first appeared in 1973 in The Tomb of Dracula #10 where, after saving a man from vampires, dedicated himself to hunting them. The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in a trilogy of films which included Blade (1998) Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004).

Blade is the third character Mahershala has portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played the antagonist Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes in Netlix’s Luke Cage series and also voiced the character of Miles Morales’ Uncle Aaron in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Marvel did not announce a release date or reveal if Blade would be distributed to theaters nationwide or via streaming platforms. The only thing known for sure is that Mahershala Ali will be playing the title character.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He’s the First Muslim to Win an Oscar for Acting

In 2017, Mahershala became the first Muslim to win an Academy Award for acting. He was awarded “Best Supporting Actor” for his work in the film Moonlight where he plays a drug dealer named Juan who imparts life lessons to the main character Chiron. Moonlight dominated the Oscars that year, winning most of the big awards including “Best Picture”, “Best Adapted Screenplay”, and “Best Director”.

Ali took home the “Best Supporting Actor” Oscar again in 2019 for his role as Dr. Shirley in the film Green Book. Like Moonlight, Green Book was also awarded “Best Picture”.

Ali grew up in a Christian household but later converted to Islam in 2000. He changed his surname from Gilmore to Ali and joined the Ahmadiyya Community, a revivalist movement within Islam that is viewed by some Muslims as heretical.

He’s is not the first Muslim to win an Academy Award, there have been several in the past including Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and feature director Asghar Farhadi, but he is the first and only Muslim to win it for acting.

2. He Faced Controversy for His Role in Green Book

For all of the accolades and praise Green Book received, it received just as much controversy and criticism. First, some people took issue with what they called a “white savior story“. Indiewire labeled Ali’s character Dr. Shirley a “magical negro” who sole purpose in the movie is to change Viggo Mortenson’s white character for the better. The Root said that the film “spoon-feeds racism to white people.”

Then, Viggo Mortenson faced widespread backlash for saying the N-word during a panel/screening of the film. “For instance, no one says ‘nigger’ anymore.” the actor told the crowd in response to a question about how race relations have changed in 2019.

Filmmaker Dick Schulz Tweeted out the news which led to Mortenson apologizing for using the word, telling The Hollywood Reporter “Although my intention was to speak strongly against racism, I have no right to even imagine the hurt that is caused by hearing that word in any context, especially from a white man. I do not use the word in private or in public. I am very sorry that I did use the full word last night, and will not utter it again.”

Mahershala Ali faced his own controversy for his portrayal of Dr. Donald Shirley. Shirley’s family spoke out after the film was released and criticized the filmmakers for leaving them out of the process and what they say is a dishonest portrayal of Dr. Shirley which Dr. Maurice Shirley, Donald’s brother, called a “symphony of lies.” Maurice also told Time Magazine in an email “The character so superbly played by Mahershala Ali was simply not the Uncle Donald I knew,”

Ali was unaware that Shirley’s family had been left out and said he would have reached out if he had known. Edwin Shirley told InStyle, “He called me and my Uncle Maurice…he apologized profusely if there had been any offense. What he said was, ‘If I have offended you, I am so, so terribly sorry. I did the best I could with the material I had. I was not aware that there were close relatives with whom I could have consulted to add some nuance to the character.’”

3. He Was a Talented Basketball Player

Mahershala Ali played Division 1 college basketball at St. Mary’s College of California under the name of “Hershal Gilmore”. He received a scholarship and played all 97 games in the 1992-93 through the 1995-96 seasons for the Gaels.

Before Mahershala Ali was an Academy Award-winning actor, he was known as Hershal Gilmore, a 6-foot-4 guard for @saintmaryshoops. #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/InwGLWHG8h — NCAA (@NCAA) February 24, 2019

In his senior season, he averaged 7 points per game along with 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Speaking to St. Mary’s, he says he left basketball for acting because “I kind of resented basketball by the end of my time there. I’d seen guys on the team get chewed up, spat out and I was personally threatened with being shipped off to the University of Denver” He took part in the play Spunk his senior year which “inspired me in a way that nothing had before”

4. Mahershala Ali Is Married and Has a Daughter

Mahershala Ali is happily married to his wife Amatus Sami-Karim since 2013. The couple met in 2000 while he was getting his Masters degree in at NYU and she was attending Tisch.

They had their first child, daughter Bari Najma, in 2017. Ali mentioned his family during the acceptance speech for his Academy Award, “I just want to thank my wife who was in her third trimester during awards season,” he said, “I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and really carrying me through it all.”

5. He Worked for 8 Years Before Landing His First Film Role

After graduating NYU in 2008, Ali worked for 8 years as an actor before landing his first film role as “Tizzy” in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. His film career didn’t take off immediately afterward. He landed various roles on TV shows and voicing video game characters until he got a regular part as Anthony King on the HBO show Treme which led to his second film role as Kofi in 2012’s The Place Beyond The Pines.

While Mahershala has always found work, he didn’t truly break out into a bonafide star until his role in Moonlight. Blade will be his first starring role in a film.