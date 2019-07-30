Marianne Williamson’s Ethnicity & Accent: Where Is She From?

Marianne Williamson is one of the 10 contenders in tonight’s debate airing on CNN on July 30, 2019. She has a unique background with a strong spiritual emphasis. Where is her accent from? What is her family’s background? Read on to learn more.

She’s from Texas & Her Father, an Immigration Lawyer, Changed His Name from Vishnevetsky to Williamson

Williamson was born in Houston, Texas in 1952. She was the youngest of three children. Her father, Samuel Williamson, was an immigration lawyer and her mother, Sophie Ann Williamson, was a stay-at-home mom. Her older sister taught Episcopal school in Houston, People said in 1992, and her brother was also an immigration lawyer. Sadly, her sister passed away in 1994. Her mother died in 2008.

Williamson’s heritage is Jewish. Her father’s original last name is Vishnevetsky, LA Mag reported. She grew up in an upper-middle-class Jewish family and she described her father as a “larger than life figure.” As a teenager, she was particularly inspired by Rabbi William Malev’s speech against the Vietnam war, The New York Jewish Week reported. “It was my first experience of the pulpit used as such a powerful force for social commentary,” she said about hearing him speak.

Williamson moved to Los Angeles in 1983, leaving Texas behind. She’s traveled the world since.

She Draws Inspiration from the Principles Found in ‘A Course of Miracles’

In 1992, EW noted that Williamson taught principles based on A Course of Miracles, a scripture written in the 1960s by Helen Schucman. The teachings emphasized perfect loving casting out fear and Williamson once referred to it as “freed Christianity” where “people … seek Jesus, but without the judgment, the guilt, the punitive doctrine.” She said she also referred to other religions to find truth, too, while keeping love as her central focus.

When her daughter, India Emma, was born in 1990, she moved to Montecito near Santa Barbara a few years later, LA Mag reported. But even as recently as 2014, she didn’t want to reveal her daughter’s father’s identity. She told LA Mag at the time: “My daughter lives in London, and that is about as far as I will go in discussing her.”

She Spoke About Her Jewish Heritage in a Keynote Address After the October 27 Synagogue Shooting

After the horrific October 27 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Williamson publicly talked about her heritage and the need to rise up against fear, The New York Jewish Week reported. She gave a keynote address to a group of Muslim and Jewish women at a Sisterhood of Salaam-Shalom conference. She said during her speech: “I am speaking to you as a Jewish woman. Where fear has been turned into a political force in America, we must turn love into a political force. With the history of Muslims and the history of Jews and of blacks and of immigrants it is time … for something fierce to rise up out of us. To say ‘’you did it to my grandparents and you are not going to do it to my kids.'”

When she was 60, she visited Israel for the first time, The New York Jewish Week shared. She said it was a very emotional experience, and has since returned four to five times in six years. One of the places she likes to visit is the Hand in Hand School, which teaches Palestinian children and Israeli children together.

Williamson isn’t as well-known as some candidates, but her unique views and comments during the debates get her a lot of attention. In 2015 she endorsed Bernie Sanders for President. She’s also known for being Oprah’s spiritual advisor.

She’s written 13 books, including four New York Times bestsellers. She is also the founder of Project Angel Food, a volunteer food delivery program for people with life-threatening illnesses like AIDS. Williamson is co-founder of the Peace Alliance.

On May 9, Williamson announced that she had raised $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, including donations from 46,663 individuals.