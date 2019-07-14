Maui Fire Today: Maps, Size, Containment & Evacuation Updates [July 13]

A fire is still burning in the Kihei region of Maui on Saturday, July 13, but the good news is that the fire is coming under control, although other blazes became a concern in the last 24 hours. Here are the latest updates on the fires’ location, including maps, along with details about other fires nearby. At the time of publication, there are no evacuations currently in place. Residents should stay tuned to their local news for evacuation updates and details, as fire information can always change rapidly. A phone number that residents can call for the latest evacuation updates is included at the end of this story.

Maui Fires Map & Size for July 13

The brush fire that was 10,000 acres in size on Friday is now 70 percent contained on Saturday, July 13, Maui Now reported.

Unfortunately, a second fire also flared up in Maui in the afternoon on Friday, forcing evacuations, Hawaii News Now reported. The second fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the new Safeway that’s opening this month. It was also near the old Sugar Cane mill and Sugar Cane Museum. Nearby stores like Target and Lowes had to evacuate. This second fire is now 90 percent contained and only grew to 200 acres, according to Maui Now.

You can see an interactive map of Maui fires below. You may need to reposition the map or zoom out to see the details and the legend, depending on your browser, or you can just go here to see the full map and all the interactive features. If you go to the full map, you can also change the imagery to a navigation map view if you prefer.

Here’s a map of the hot spots for fires in Maui today. As you can see, it’s very different from Friday:

#MauiFire Here's the satellite detected hotspots in Maui, Hawaii as of 7/13/2019 21:42GMT (11:42 HST). I believe the heat detections near Kahalui are a new fire. pic.twitter.com/LaeBVg6GrL — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) July 14, 2019

Mayor Michael Victorino has warned residents that conditions can worsen for the fires at any time, so they need to stay alert.

Evacuations, Shelters & Road Closures from the Fires

There are no current evacuations or road closures, the County of Maui reported on Saturday.

Evacuations were ordered Thursday in parts of North Kihei, Maalaea, and other nearby regions. The evacuations were lifted earlier on Friday, according to the County of Maui’s official Facebook page. New evacuations for the first blaze have not been put in place.

Evacuations were also temporarily put in place Friday afternoon for the second blaze near the Safeway. Firefighters are still working on the perimeters, the County of Maui reported, but there are no current evacuations in place.

For updates, 808-270-7285. If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

War Memorial Gym and Kamalii Elementary School may reopen as shelters if conditions worsen again.

In the midst of the evacuations on Thursday, Oprah opened a private road on her property to county officials.

Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BxsPNUkkJC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 12, 2019

Governor David Ige tweeted his thanks to Oprah for her generosity in opening the road. He wrote: “A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire.”

A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire https://t.co/DPC6qkAGrq — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 12, 2019

State of Emergency

Governor Ige declared a state of emergency on Friday for the County of Maui, Maui Now reported. This was to allow quick relief for damages and loss from the fire, and to help with safety issues for people in the region.

Additional Damage Updates

The Maui Race Park shared on July 12 that despite the fire, their structures escaped any major damage and the track is fine, but dirty. Some areas and trees nearby are still smoldering, they said on Facebook. The July 20 event is still pending until they evaluate the facility.

The fire got close to an industrial area in Kihei.

35 years of my #photographs are stored in a storage place in N. #Kihei on #Maui. Yesterdayʻs runaway fire was headed straight there, pushed by heavy winds, but MFD managed to save that industrial area & my old neighborhood around it. This is how close it got. #mauifire #MahaloMFD pic.twitter.com/QmQ7pdRRBG — judy edwards (@AGoodAche) July 12, 2019

Much of the area burning in Kihei is unoccupied.

Thanks to Oprah Winfrey for opening her private road for folks on Maui. 7/11/2019 North Kihei fire has now burned 10,000 acres. The good news is the land is unoccupied – agricultural land now vacated since Sugar Cane operations closed. — Candace (@nativelah) July 12, 2019

The Maui Humane Society evacuated on Thursday as a precautionary measure for the nearby fire.

Whoah look how close the #MauiFire came to the Maui Humane Society. The fire even burned the middle of the highway. Charred and still smoking on either side of the Maui Veteran’s Highway 311. 😲 pic.twitter.com/WtQKvosImS — Judi Riley (@TikiTales) July 12, 2019

How To Get Emergency Updates

For updates if you’re a local resident, call 270-7285 and ask to speak to an Emergency Operations Personnel. (Full number with area code is 808-270-7285.) If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

The County of Maui’s Facebook page is providing updates on road closures and evacuations.

