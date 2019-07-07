Maya Boyce, Cameron Boyce’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts

Maya Boyce is the little sister of Disney star Cameron Boyce. Maya and her brother frequently gushed about each other on social media.

According to his Disney Channel bio, Cameron and Maya were both born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Cameron was 20 years old at the time of his passing. The Boyce family confirmed the news of Cameron’s death in a statement to ABC.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” a family spokesperson said Saturday. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Cameron’s family, including Maya, seemed to know and love him most of all.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maya and Cameron Were ‘Buds’

“miss my bud,” Cameron wrote in a post on Instagram on February 12, 2019.

Sibling relationships can be tough sometimes, however, Maya and Cameron seemed to have a beautiful friendship. They appeared on each other’s social media pages frequently, sending nice messages, wishing happy birthdays, sharing throwback photos, among other things.

The siblings’ loving father Victor Boyce also posted about the two very frequently. He was very encouraging of their friendship.

“Support your siblings (if you have ‘em)😁,” Victor wrote.

Maya supported Cameron at his high school graduation in 2017. “My best friend graduated AND turned 18❣️ He’s a grown ass man or something,” she wrote.

Maya posted a sweet photo of her and Cameron dressed in costumes when they were kids. She shared the photo and a message on Cameron’s 19th birthday on May 28, 2018.

“Happy birthday cameron,” Maya wrote. “Sucks we’re not together today but I’m coming to Canada so watch your back. I love you so much. And just a reminder that spots have always suited you.”

2. Maya’s Parents are Victor and Libby Boyce

Libby Boyce posted an adorable photo of the three people who made her a mom.

Libby reportedly worked on Skid Row as a health worker. In an interview with Dazed, Cameron talked about his mother. “My mum was a social worker in health when the AIDS epidemic hit, and now she’s doing homeless coordinating and managing teams on Skid Row,” he said.

While Libby was Cameron’s inspiration, Victor was his best friend. In an interview with Raw, Boyce said that his dad “always talked about not wasting your talent, which is something that has sort of stuck with me. I would say that is a good one, for my career. He’s always been my best friend and he’s sort of been my light for me.”

Maya also has a beautiful relationship with her parents.

Maya shared a photo of her and Victor doing facial masks on Instagram. She said he is “so goofy” and she loves him.

Similar to Cameron, Maya said her mother is an inspiration. “thanks for always pointing out when i’m being a little shit. i love you !!!” Maya wrote on Instagram.

3. Maya Turned 17 in December 2018

Maya turned 17 years old in 2018, and to mark the occasion, her older brother shared a photo of the two along with a nice message.

“My sister is 17 today,” Cameron wrote. “That means she’s a year away from being an adult. However, today she told her (adult) brother that because it’s her birthday she should be “immune from the nerf gun.” Cheers to (never) growing up. Lmao love you kid.”

Maya’s father also shared a photo on her 17th birthday.

“Happy 17th birthday Baboosh!!!” Victor wrote. “You’re my favorite daughter!!! 😁❤️🐒😊”

4. Maya Seems to be Working as a Model

“you can stop looking- i found your new favorite gloss✨” Maya wrote in a post on Instagram in April.

Maya looks absolutely stunning in the shot for Tower 28 Beauty. According to their page, Tower 28 Beauty creates vegan and cruelty-free products. Maya posed makeup-free while holding a lip gloss applicator while her curly brown hair fell to the sides of her face.

In another shot posted to her Instagram, Maya poses for the luxury resort collection Ocean & Main. According to their page, Ocean & Main is ethically sourced, and locally made from upcycled and artisan fabrics. Maya is gorgeous again as she stands in a doorway wearing a sheer white top and jeans.

According to her father, however, Maya doesn’t like to be photographed by him. “Maya loves when I take pictures of her as you can see here. 😂” he wrote.

5. Maya and Cameron Look Extremely Alike

Many siblings look like they could be from completely different families. Not the Boyce kids. They look like they could be the same beautiful person.

The same freckled faces and the same curly brown hair appear in pictures of both Cameron and Maya.

Even their mother shared a photo saying her kids look like twins!