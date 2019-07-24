Robert Mueller Hearing Schedule: How Long Do They Last?

Robert Mueller has not one but two hearings today. Here are the details you’ll want to know about the hearing schedule, when they begin and how long they last.

Mueller has two back-to-back hearings. One is with the House Judiciary Committee and one is with the House Intelligence Committee. If you’re planning to watch the whole thing today, get ready because you’re in for a long day.

The First Hearing Will End Around 11:30 AM Eastern

The House Judiciary Committee Hearing is first today. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and last for approximately thee hours. After the hearing ends, there will be a brief 30-minute break before the second hearing begins. (Note: Some sites have said the hearings will begin at 7:30 a.m., but the House Judiciary Committee’s official website states the hearing is beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.)

You can watch the first hearing below:

The first hearing, before the Judiciary Committee, may have a focus on the obstruction of justice question and Volume Two of his report. Mueller may be questioned about the 10 episodes of obstruction that he noted on his report. Mueller said in his report that he followed guidelines about a sitting President not being able to be indicted.

Aaron Zebley, a colleague and attorney who has worked closely with Mueller, will be with him during the hearing to advise Mueller, CNN reported. He will likely be sworn in before the House Intelligence Committee to help Mueller in case he can’t fully answer a question himself. However, Zebley isn’t expected to be asked any questions. Zebley has helped with oversight of the investigation since the beginning.

The Second Hearing Will Last Until 2 or 3 PM Eastern

The House Intelligence Committee Hearing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Eastern today after a 30-minute break in between the two hearings. This hearing is scheduled to last for about two to three hours and will end between 2 and 3 p.m. Eastern if everything runs on time.

The Intelligence Committee meeting will take place in the same room as the first hearing. This meeting will focus on Volume One of the report, which is based around the question of Russian interference in the election.

You can watch the second hearing below:

Mueller has said that he intends for his testimony to stay within the confines of the report that he released, CNN reported. For some, this means that we won’t be seeing any big bombshells unless questions can draw out additional information.

The hearings should be finished in total by 3 p.m. Eastern today, in case you need to plan your day around when the hearings will be over. Of course, these things can be a bit unpredictable and it’s always possible that the hearings will last longer than originally intended.