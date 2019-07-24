Robert Mueller Hearings: What Time & Channel Are They on Today?

Robert Mueller has two hearings scheduled back-to-back today. One is before the House Judiciary Committee and one is before the House Intelligence Committee. Both hearings will be live in front of the public. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the hearings today on TV and what time they start.

Mueller’s Capitol Hill testimony begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern with a House Judiciary Committee hearing, followed by a House Intelligence Committee hearing at 12 p.m. Eastern. There will be a 30-minute break between the two hearings. (Note: Some sites have said the hearings will begin at 7:30 a.m., but the House Judiciary Committee’s official website states the hearing is beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.)

But TV coverage timing could be a little different. Mueller’s hearings will be broadcast on a number of major TV stations today. Many news programs will focus their shows on Mueller’s hearings. Here is a sample of different channels you can watch today.

NBC is hosting a special report about Mueller pretty much all day today. The report begins at 8:15 a.m. on NBC and lasts until 3 p.m. Eastern, running live for nearly seven hours. This report will cover both hearings scheduled for today.

CNN is hosting Robert Mueller Hearing Coverage live all day, starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern and lasting until 4 p.m. Eastern. (Some sources say 8:30 a.m., but TV Guide listed CNN’s coverage as starting at 7:30 a.m.)

MSNBC is hosting a Mueller Testifies special report from 8 a.m. Eastern until 4 p.m. Eastern. (Note: Some sources say 8:30 a.m., but TV Guide lists coverage as starting at 8 a.m.)

CBS News will be covering Mueller’s testimony with a special reporting starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern. and anchored by Norah O’Donnell. This can be watched online live.

C-SPAN will be covering the testimony live on C-SPAN 3 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. This will be live with no commentary.

ABC News will start its coverage at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, anchored by George Stephanopoulos. This coverage should be carried by local ABC affiliates.

Fox News will be covering the hearing today starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern. Local Fox affiliates may also be covering the hearing at the same time.

To find out what channel any of these stations are on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the station that you’re interested in is on for you.

Mueller has said that he intends for his testimony to stay within the confines of the report that he released, CNN reported. The first hearing, before the Judiciary Committee, may have a focus on the obstruction of justice question and Volume Two of his report. Mueller may be questioned about the 10 episodes of obstruction that he noted on his report. Mueller said in his report that he followed guidelines about a sitting President not being able to be indicted.

The Intelligence Committee meeting will take place in the same room and this meeting will focus on Volume One of the report, which is based around the question of Russian interference in the election.

Aaron Zebley will be present during the hearing to advise Mueller during the hearings, CNN reported. He won’t be answering questions, sources told CNN, but he will be sworn in before the House Intelligence Committee to help Mueller in case he can’t fully answer a question himself. Zebley has helped with oversight of the investigation since the beginning.

You can watch both hearings below:

The hearings should be concluded between 2-3 p.m. Eastern today, although they could go longer depending on what happens.