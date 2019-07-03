My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry Menu Item Goes Viral

A restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas named Mama D’s had an ingenious solution to the problem many men have faced on dates: “My girlfriend is not hungry.”

Of course, maybe she really is hungry, but she’s pretending to not be hungry. Or something like that. Either way, Mama D’s came up with a fix for the problem, and it’s written right there on the restaurant’s menu. A photo of the menu item went viral.

The restaurant, under side dishes like cole slaw, fried pickles, onion rings, and mashed potatoes, offers the “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” option for a mere $4.25. The menu reads: “Add extra French fries to your entrée, and fried chicken wings (2) or fried cheese sticks.”

Mama D’s appears to be enjoying the attention. “We glad our Mama D’s menu option solved the most couples’ problem 😂😂😂” the restaurant joked on its Facebook page. The restaurant posted a photo of the menu on Instagram.

A Man Named Nick Chisler Sent the Menu Item Viral

The “my girlfriend is not hungry” menu item went viral courtesy of a racing manager named Nick Chisler, who posted about it on Facebook.

He wrote: “EDIT: Sooooo I didn’t expect this to reach so many people. With that being said I would like to say where it come from. The name of the restaurant is Mama D’s and is Located in North Little Rock Arkansas! Go check them out!!! SECOND EDIT: This is now on Twitter, Instagram, world star, and many news stations and reports. I’m getting blown up with people from all over…. This is the original post. I took this picture and would like to ask people to stop taking it as their own please. Have a great day and go visit this place!”

The restaurant happily revealed that the menu item had gone viral, writing, “it’s gone nationwide!! ‘My girlfriend is not hungry’ #thv11 #diner #restaurant.”

Mama D’s diner is located at 250 E. Military Road in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The diner is also on Instagram.

People had a field day with the menu item on Twitter. Here are some of the responses:

“I am not the girlfriend who says, ‘I’m not hungry’ and then eat my man’s food. I’m hungry, give me all the chicken waanngs!”

“Every restaurant needs to add this. ‘My girlfriend is not hungry.'”

“I love this! Considering most US restaurants have huge portions, is it really all that bad just to want a taste of something and not a full order’s worth? I gladly share with my husband and kids all the time and they with me, so why should it be a ‘girlfriend isn’t hungry’ thing?”

“Whoever restaurant that is with the ‘my girlfriend is not hungry option’ is genius.”

“😂😂😂 this is it right here! Every restaurant should do this! Except, I need one that says ‘My girlfriend can’t make up her mind’ or ‘My girlfriend is also going to want some of my food’ because we both know I’m never NOT hungry 😂😂.”