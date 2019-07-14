NYC Power Outage: Best Memes & Reactions

An NYC power outage on Saturday, July 13, 2019, has led to a stream of hilarious memes and reactions on social media.

“@ConEdison responding to power outages on the Upper West Side of Manhattan,” NYPD news tweeted. “NYPD and @FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area, thank you for your patience. Follow @conedison for more information.”

According to posts, there have been outages in multiple locations, as well as subways and major tourist centers.

“We’re getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan,” NYCT Subway tweeted. “We’re working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come.”

Here’s what you need to know:

People Are Having a Field Day With The Power Outage on Twitter

the power just went out in like half of nyc and the first thing I did was make a twitter so I could tweet about it — Julia (@Julia97728530) July 13, 2019

Power outage in NYC from Midtown West to Upper West side. No traffic lights, sirens everywhere. Oh…and I just saw this out the window👽 pic.twitter.com/PUS7pP0V47 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) July 13, 2019

ATTENTION MUGGERS, WILDERS, AND SMASH AND GRABBERS! #poweroutage in #NYC's #Manhattan tonight! Street lights and traffic lights out. Multiple #subway stations without power. People stuck in elevators all over the Upper West Side. 1000s of helpless tourists there for the taking! — Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 13, 2019

Power is out in Hell’s Kitchen (and lots of nyc). Traffic lights are out. Here’s who I believe is a regular ol citizen attempting to direct traffic to minimize chaos pic.twitter.com/JW6cGMkaoH — lexi (@lexi___williams) July 13, 2019

crossing the street when the power in nyc is out = frogger computer game — abby bien (@abigailbien) July 13, 2019

Nothing screams horror movie vibes like being in NYC when the entire city’s power goes out — Emma Evans (@emmaevansxoxo) July 13, 2019

Had my 20th birthday during NYC’s last blackout in 2003. One of the best days and nights of my life. Have no fear New York knows how to have a good time when the lights go out https://t.co/SYznxIlBaZ — Matt MacNaughton (@mattmacnaughton) July 14, 2019

THE POWER JUST WENT OUT IN NYC ITS OFFICIALLY SUMMER — rryanconwayy (@Drinkfasteatass) July 13, 2019

Why tf nyc power gonna go out when my phone on 15% — T’Andra Duh (@TeeTV4) July 13, 2019

So there is a mass power outage in NYC… like almost the whole island is out… So I’m waiting for my magnets to fall off my fridge. #StrangerThings3 — darby flynn (@darflynn1) July 13, 2019

the power is out in nyc ? ive been in bed all day w the lights off oh — xtina (@christiiina2) July 14, 2019

NYC out of power (partially) the evening before ICE raids sanctuary cities Sounds like the next installment of The Purge — jay z's bank account. (@Britne__) July 14, 2019

The alien I saved from area 51 coming to my house after stealing NYC's power to turn his spaceship on & leave #Blackout pic.twitter.com/fZHcVSvzzl — SLS.Arts (@sls_arts) July 14, 2019

