NYC Power Outage: Best Memes & Reactions

An NYC power outage on Saturday, July 13, 2019, has led to a stream of hilarious memes and reactions on social media.
“@ConEdison responding to power outages on the Upper West Side of Manhattan,” NYPD news tweeted. “NYPD and @FDNY are continuing to respond to calls in the area, thank you for your patience. Follow @conedison for more information.”
According to posts, there have been outages in multiple locations, as well as subways and major tourist centers.
“We’re getting reports of power outages in station complexes throughout Manhattan,” NYCT Subway tweeted. “We’re working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come.”
People Are Having a Field Day With The Power Outage on Twitter
Julia said that as soon as the power went out, she created a Twitter account to tweet about it!
Anchor Ryan Field sent a humorous tweet, saying “Power outage in NYC from Midtown West to Upper West side. No traffic lights, sirens everywhere. Oh…and I just saw this out the window👽.”
Tom Leykis sent a message to all New York City “muggers, wilders, and smash and grabbers,” saying that there will be thousands of “helpless tourists” there for the taking.
Lexi took a video while she was in Hell’s Kitchen, getting footage of what she described as a “regular ol citizen attempting to direct traffic to minimize chaos.”
Abby Bien said that crossing the street during the NYC power outage is like a game of Frogger.
“Nothing screams horror movie vibes like being in NYC when the entire city’s power goes out,” Emma Evans said.
Matt MacNaughton said that his 20th birthday landed on the NYC blackout of 2003, however, it was one of the best nights of his life. “Have no fear New York knows how to have a good time when the lights go out,” he said.
Ryan Conway said now that the power has gone out, it is officially summer in New York City.
“Why tf nyc power gonna go out when my phone on 15%,” T’Andra Duh wrote.
Darby Flynn made a Stranger Things season 3 reference in saying, “So there is a mass power outage in NYC… like almost the whole island is out… So I’m waiting for my magnets to fall off my fridge.”
Xtina said she hadn’t even noticed the power outage. She said she was in bed all day with the lights off.
Another user said an NYC power outage the night before scheduled ICE raids lends itself to a real-life installment of the purge.
On a different note, another user referenced the Storm Area 51 Facebook event. “The alien I saved from area 51 coming to my house after stealing NYC’s power to turn his spaceship on & leave,” they wrote.