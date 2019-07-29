Pink Lady Bandit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Pink Lady Bandit was arrested on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a string of robberies along the East Coast, according to Charlotte FBI.

After at least four robberies in seven days, the Pink Lady Bandit, identified as 35-year-old Circe Baez, has been taken into custody. Baez hit banks in Pensylvania, Deleware, and North Carolina before she was finally arrested with her suspected accomplice.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Baez Was Named the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ For Carrying a Pink Purse

According to her FBI “Wanted” poster, Baez was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two of her robberies she was carrying a distinctive pink handbag.

Baez was unique, not for the way in which she executed her robberies, but for what she wore during them. In two of the robberies, the poster said Baez was wearing yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball cap, and carried the pink handbag.

In addition, Baez is described in the poster as a white or Hispanic woman, standing between five foot two and five foot four, and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

2. Baez’ Suspected Accomplice is Alexis Morales

According to FBI Charlotte, two arrests were made on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in connection with the Pink Lady Bandit robberies. It is believed that Baez was working with an accomplice named Alexis Morales.

Baez and Morales were reportedly apprehended at Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, nearly 100 miles from Hamlet, North Carolina, the site of the Pink Lady Bandit’s most recent robbery. The two are currently being held at Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, N.C., under $4 million bonds.

According to Pitt County, Morales is a 38-year-old white male from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He stands at five foot six, weighs 155 pounds, and has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck.

3. The FBI Offered a $10,000 Reward

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in connection with 3 bank robberies in Delaware, Pennsylvania, & NC. She has been named the "Pink Lady Bandit" because she carries a bright pink handbag. @FBIBaltimore @FBIPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Vdq08zoU2L — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 26, 2019

“The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC,” FBI Charlotte wrote on Twitter on July 27. “She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely.”

FBI Charlotte sent several tweets asking the public for help in locating and apprehending the Pink Lady Bandit. Dozens of people flooded the comments asking questions, offering tips, sharing their opinions, among other things. One woman even suggested the bandit might be her aunt. Another man gave the Pink Lady Bandit props.

“This profession is typically a boys club; it’s refreshing to see a woman get involved!” David commented. “I hope she gives the FBI a run for their money and has a long and prosperous career! You go girl!”

4. Baez Robbed at Least Four Banks in One Week

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

According to her FBI “Wanted” poster, Baez is responsible for a string of robberies along the East Coast between July 20, 2019, and July 27, 2019. In each case, Baez showed the teller a note that demanded money.

First, Baez robbed Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20. She was caught on security cameras wearing a green striped Aeropostale t-shirt and black sunglasses. The next robbery took place at M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Deleware on July 23. This time Baez was wearing a white tank top, shiny hoop earrings, a navy baseball cap, and her black sunglasses.

Baez robbed Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24,. She was wearing a black tank top, the baseball cap, and the sunglasses. Then, on July 27, Baez robbed her last bank in Hamlet, North Carolina.

5. Baez Is From Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

According to Pitt County, Baez is a 35-year-old white female from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She stands at five foot two, weighs 120 pounds, and has dyed her hair blue.

Baez and Morales have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Baez and Morales have been charged in two North Carolina robberies. Baez has also been charged in Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.

The two robbers could reportedly face additional charges from other state agencies, as well as federal charges. However, the investigation is still ongoing.