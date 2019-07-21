PJ Mongelli & Nicole Marie: Details From Inside Their ‘MAGA’ Wedding

On July 20, PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie, a couple from New Jersey, said “I do” at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. The location will forever hold a special place in the newlyweds’ hearts since it’s not only the place where Mongelli, who works at Camelot Counseling in Staten Island, first proposed to Nicole Marie back in 2017, but also because the Jersey golf club is owned by their idol, Donald Trump, whose surprise appearance at their nuptials caught national media attention.

According to TMZ, Nicole Marie sent Trump numerous invites to attend their “Make America Great Again” inspired wedding, which included pictures of her and PJ attending his rallies, and a booklet of them at Trump parties. The President never replied to any of her invitations, so his appearance was a major surprise to the couple, and all of their 230 guests.

While 45 crashing your wedding wouldn’t be such a well-received surprise to much of the country, for PJ and Nicole, it was the cherry on top of their wedding cake. After viewing all the details from inside the party, as numerous photos and videos were uploaded to Instagram, if it weren’t for the bride’s white dress, it would be hard to differentiate this wedding from a Trump fundraiser.

Here’s what you need to know about PJ and Nicole Marie’s wedding….

The Wedding Hashtag was #MakeMarriageGreatAgain

While most engaged couples make a wedding hashtag based on a combination of their names, on Nicole Marie and PJ’s official wedding website, they announced their hashtag was #MakeMarriageGreatAgain — it was clear from the get-go this celebration would be a Trump-powered event.

As wedding favors, every guests received a bar of chocolate at their dining table seat which appeared to look like a bar of solid gold with Trump’s name emblazoned on the front. The flags in the reception hall read “Trump 2020.”

Trump Crashed the Wedding and Guests Received Him Like a Rockstar

In the background of videos posted from the wedding party, you can clearly year wedding guests giving loud cheers and start chanting, “U-S-A. USA USA.” Before greeting the bride and groom with handshakes and hugs, Trump stood at the top of the stairwell, clapping along with the room of his fans. Guests tagged their photos with his new campaign slogan #Trump2020keepamericagreat.

The Bride & Groom Begged Trump to Stay & Sing ‘God Bless America’ – He Declined

When Trump met PJ, he commented on his large shoulders and said, “Nobody could’ve messed with him!” and the excited bride tells Trump, “No one is gonna mess with you either. We love you so much.”

The groom then asked Trump if he “could stay just for two more minutes we have something beautifully planed for you,” and the bride said, “We’re gonna sing ‘God Bless America,’ but it’s clear the President only planned to be in and out quickly. He replied, “I have people waiting for me.”

When Nicole Marie insists that all the guests from Staten Island would love, Trump quickly changes the top to how much he loves the people there. “How do you think you got 82 percent?” PJ asks before the video clip ends.

