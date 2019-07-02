Port St. Lucie Man Killed In Police Shooting After Threatening Wife: Reports

A man in Port St. Lucie, Florida was shot by police after he called police saying he was thinking about killing his wife, according to St. Lucie Police. The man died in a hospital.

@PSLPolice UPDATE, Ofcs met male inside home, armed w/knife. Male refused to disarm himself, male advanced towards offcrs, 2ofcs dischrged firearms/struck male. Male transprted 2 hosp &pronounced deceased. Ofcs NOT physically harmed. PSLPD PRESS CONF Tues, 7/2/19 10am-Police Dept pic.twitter.com/KkfEBbEe5c — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 2, 2019

The man was allegedly armed with a knife. Police said refused to drop it after officers demanded he drop the weapon multiple times.

Police confirmed the man died at a hospital. Officer responded to the 3200 SW block of Constellation Road at about 4:05 p.m. after the phone call.

Police said the man approached officers with a knife and refused to drop it after they told him to multiple times. Two officers fired shots.

The man was not immediately identified. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Officer involved shooting in PSL. On 7/1/19, 4:05 pm, officers went to home at 3200 blk SW Constellation Rd for domestic disturbance. FDLE investigating case. No further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/FCQWNi20rn — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 1, 2019

At about 6:45 p.m., St. Port Lucie Police wrote on Twitter

Port St. Lucie is a city on southern Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Man Called Police Saying He Might Kill Wife, Police Say

Local reporters wrote officers released information slowly. Officers first released information the shooting began with a domestic incident. They later reported the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was taking over the investigation. Then, they reported the man who was shot had died at a hospital. It was unclear when the man died in the hospital.

On the scene at Constellation Rd and Dreyfuss Blvd in Port St. Lucie. Officer involved shooting, police are releasing very little info of incident or extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/0G6IkvtSgR — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) July 1, 2019

At about 9:30 p.m., police released information the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

We are being told that officers responded to a domestic incident

just after 4 o’clock this afternoon, and somehow

it turned into an officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/g8aRtaN9Tl — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) July 2, 2019

He wrote detectives were going in and out of houses in the area and speaking with neighbors. A heavy police presence remained on the scene late into the evening.

Meghan McRoberts of WPTV wrote, “. @PSLPolice: two officers shot man who called police saying he was thinking of killing his wife. Police say he approached them with a knife and wouldn’t drop it after multiple demands. Man died in hospital @WPTV”

FDLE taking over the investigation. @PSLPolice confirmed officers showed up to a home for a domestic disturbance before shots were fired. No word yet on injuries @WPTV pic.twitter.com/EbWjp3KKWZ — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) July 1, 2019

She tweeted a photo just before 6 p.m.

WPTV reported the two officers are on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting is completed.

No police officers were injured.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.