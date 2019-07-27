Police Report Person With Gun at University of Central Florida

Students at the University of Central Florida began getting text alerts around 11:30 p.m. Friday night warning them to shelter in place, or seek shelter immediately in the nearest building and stay away from windows.
A few minutes later, another text alert warning students to steer clear of Tower 1, a residence hall building on campus.
Students on Twitter were confused and concerned, saying the University is not providing any other information save for “cryptic” text alerts.
The University police department had not initially tweeted or posted to Facebook. There was no alert posted on its website or the University website.
Reports of a possible shooting or shooter at the residence hall Tower 1 is being reported by students on Twitter. It’s not been confirmed by police.
There was no other information being provided by police, at least on social media.
Heavy called and tried to reach the UCF public information officer Courtney Gilmartin twice, unsuccessfully.
Rumors were rampant and people were afraid.
“It’s been about thirty minutes since the last #UCF alert… All I can say is stay indoors and away from Tower 1. There are rumors swirling around so be careful what you share on social media. I’d like to believe we’ll be getting another official update shortly…”
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Orange County Sheriff was en route. And a “mutual aid” call was made and the OCSO is responding.
The student newspaper, UCF Knight News, was reporting, keeping students informed.
Then, one hour after the first alert went out, the UCF Police finally tweeted:
“We received a call about a person with a firearm in his waistband entering Tower 1. We are working to make contact with the individual. Please avoid the area for now as we work this situation. All other campus operations are normal.”
Students were upset. Some for the amount of time it took to explain what was happening and others, upset that people were criticizing the police.
Shortly before 1 a.m., University Police said they had “identified” the person with a gun and were trying to initiate contact.
“The law enforcement response at Tower 1 remains active and fluid. We’ve identified the individual reported to have entered the building with a weapon, and we’re working to make contact. Please continue to avoid the area.
Police now say they know “who and where” the man with a gun is.