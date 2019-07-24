Robert Mueller’s Ethnicity: Where Is His Family From?

While you’re watching six hours or more of Robert Mueller’s testimony today, you may be wondering about his background, including his ethnicity. Here is everything you need to know about where Mueller’s family is from.

Mueller’s Great-Great-Grandfather Was from Pomerania, Germany & Immigrated to the U.S. in 1855

Robert Mueller’s full name is Robert Swan Mueller III. His last name is pronounced “MUH-ler.” He was born on August 7, 1944 in Manhattan at Doctors Hospital. His parents are Alice C. Truesdale and Robert Swan Mueller, Jr. Mueller has four younger sisters named Susan, Sandra, Joan, and Patricia. Mueller’s father was a Navy officer in World War II and majored in psychology.

Mueller’s ethnicity and heritage include German, English, and Scottish descent. His nationality is American. He was born in New York and grew up just outside of Philadelphia, according to his FBI bio. His great-grandfather on his father’s side was Gustave A. Mueller, a doctor. His great-great-grandfather, August C.E. Müller, was originally from Pomerania, Germany, according to an old article about Gustave. This region is now part of Germany and Poland. August immigrated to the United States in 1855, where he settled down in Ohio. August’s wife was also a native of the same region as her husband.

Mueller’s Great-Grandfather Was a Prominent Doctor Born in Ohio Who Once Sailed to Europe To Study Medicine

Mueller’s great-grandfather, Gustave A. Mueller, was a prominent physician born in Ohio in 1863. He died in Pittsburgh in 1912 at the age of 48. The Pittsburgh Press referred to Gustave as a leading specialist in ear, nose, and throat medicine and a “high authority in homeopathic medicine.” An old newspaper article said “he now enjoys one of the best practices in Pittsburg.” Earlier in his life, Gustave sailed back to Europe to study his specialty so he could be skilled in his field. Gustave was a member of the Masons and Odd Fellows. Gustave’s first wife, Grace Swan, was Robert Mueller’s great-grandmother. In fact, Mueller’s middle name is after his great-grandmother’s last name. Gustave died of typhoid in 1912.

His Great-Grandfather on His Mom’s Side was a Railroad Visionary

Mueller’s great-grandfather on his mother’s side is William Truesdale. Truesdale modernized the railroad system in the United States and was known as a visionary. He was president of DL&W from 1899 to 1925 and was chair until 1931.

Mueller continued his family’s legacy of hard work and perseverance. After graduating from Princeton in 1966, he signed up for the Marines and was in Vietnam by 1968, The Guardian reported. He didn’t talk much about his service, but when he led the FBI after 9/11, he said about the stress that he was still getting more sleep than he ever did while serving in Vietnam, Wired reported. While in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and two Navy Commendation Medals, according to his FBI bio.

When Mueller was the FBI director, he was the longest-serving director since J. Edgar Hoover.

READ NEXT: What time and channel are the Mueller hearings today?