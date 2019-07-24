Robert Mueller’s Net Worth: He Gave Up Millions To Be Special Counsel

Robert Mueller is testifying today about the Mueller Report, which investigated Russian interference during the 2016 election. What do we know about Mueller’s net worth and salary? Read on for more details.

Mueller’s Assets Range from $4.2 to $15 Million

Mueller and his wife’s assets range from $4.2 million to $15.2 million, according to a financial disclosure in 2017, Politico reported. This does not include residences or retirement funds.

According to Open Secrets, Mueller was invested in electronics and manufacturing industries in 2011, followed by oil and gas. His total assets ranged from $2.1 million to $6.5 million an included shares in IBM, Schwab, Chevron, BNY, GE, Vanguard, AT&T, Pfizer, Pepsico, and more. His liabilities were not listed in 2011. In 2017, his liabilities were also listed as “none.”

Mueller Gave Up Millions To Be Special Counsel

Mueller gave up a lot of money, millions in fact, in order to take on the role as Special Counsel, Politico reported. When he took the job as Special Counsel in May 2017, he gave up a partnership at a law firm where he had already made $3.5 million in almost a year. This was revealed in a financial disclosure form released to the Justice Department. Mueller was a partner at WilmerHale, and his clients included Facebook, Sony, Apple, Intel, and even the NFL.

While Mueller made $3.45 million at WilmerHale for the year he worked there, Politico reported that his former chief of staff and righthand man on the Mueller Report, Aaron Zebley, also gave up millions to join the investigation. He had a salary of $1.4 million a year while working at WilmerHale. He left his job to work on the investigation too.

Mueller Also Makes Money from Speaking Engagements

Mueller also makes money from paid speaking engagements, Politico reported. He’s been paid to speak to Goldman Sach, industry groups, insurance companies, and charities. In 2016, his speeches brought him about $241,000.

Mueller and his wife, Ann Standish, have a favorite restaurant that they liked to visit while he was working on the Mueller report. They liked to go to Salt & Pepper in the Palisades area, where he would eat scallops and she would eat Caesar salad, Politico reported. After filing his report, Mueller took his wife there again for a relaxing night out.

When Choosing a Career, Mueller Cared About Enjoying His Work & Helping His Family

After serving in combat in Vietnam and earning numerous medals, Mueller was later rotated to a desk job. Once in that position, he realized that he didn’t “relish” the Marines when he wasn’t in combat, Wired reported. That’s when he decided to go to law school – so he could find a career that he truly enjoyed.

In 2008 when he moved east to Boston, The Washingtonian noted that part of the draw was a children’s hospital that had good treatment options for spina bifida, which one of his daughters had. In 1989, he was asked about serving in Washington, D.C. Melissa, his youngest daughter, wanted to finish school in Massachusetts, Wired reported. So for two years he commuted from Boston to D.C. so she could finish school.