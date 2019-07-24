Robert Mueller’s Political Beliefs: Is He a Republican or a Democrat?

Robert Mueller is testifying today about the Russia investigation. Although the former FBI director and special counsel is dedicated to staying objective, many are wondering if he is Republican or Democrat.

Robert Mueller Is a Registered Republican

When Mueller’s investigation team was first assembled, President Donald Trump tweeted that Robert Mueller’s investigation team consisted of “13 hardened Democrats.” In fact, when Mueller first assembled his investigation team, Fox News referred to Mueller as the “only known Republican” on the team.

Mueller is a registered Republican in the District of Columbia, Politifact reported. In fact, Politifact said that the special counsel’s office confirmed Mueller as a “longtime and current Republican.”

Mueller Has Received Appointments from Republicans and Democrats

Former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush all appointed Mueller to office, as did Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He has received appointments from both Republicans and Democrats and has earned support from both sides of the political aisle. Bush appointed Mueller as FBI director. He was confirmed unanimously in 2001 by the Senate voting 98 to 0.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, supporting Mueller, said during his confirmation hearing: “I am very impressed with your credentials, and I am certain that I speak for the vast majority of senators, Democrat and Republican. We feel that you are the right person for the job, and it is a big job. We met in my office to talk about some aspects of it, and in a very brief time, I was impressed by your candor and your insight.”

Then in 2011, when his term ended, Obama asked if he could stay for two more years beyond a 10-year-term. Mueller stayed until 2013.

At that time, Attorney General Eric Holder, a Democrat, had positive things to say about Mueller, USA Today reported. Holder said: “He has earned the confidence of two presidents for his ability to lead and his calmness under fire. The United States faces ongoing threats from terrorists intent on attacking us both at home and abroad, and it is crucial that the FBI have sustained, strong leadership to confront that threat. There is no better person for that job than Bob Mueller.”

Mueller has donated to Republicans in state and national races, Politifact reported. You can see his FEC contributions here.

In 2001, The Washington Post reported: “Mueller, 56, is a registered Republican, yet a striking number of people describe him as apolitical. “A Justice Department senior staff meeting went quiet this year when Mueller ran through a list of people he considered qualified for top temporary jobs, most of them Democrats. It had never occurred to him that Democrats and the new Republican administration might not mesh.”