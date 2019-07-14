Sadie Roberts-Joseph: A Tribute to the Baton Rouge Activist

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, an African American museum founder remembered as an activist for peace, was found dead in the trunk of a car about three miles from her home Friday, according to CNN.

Police told local reporters it wasn’t immediately clear how the 75-year-old woman died. They did not immediately reveal to local reporters how the body was discovered.

WAFB-9 reported the body was found in the car at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, off I-110 near Choctaw.

Roberts-Joseph is remembered as an activist for the Baton Rouge area. Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001. She hosted annual Juneteenth celebrations at the museum, CNN reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they were mourning the loss of the “tireless advocate of peace in the community,” they wrote in a statement. The police department worked with her on several projects, including a bicycle giveaway and with Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), an organization she founded. Police shared a photo with her along with the Facebook post which appeared to be from the bicycle giveaway.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, who represents the 61st District of Louisiana, wrote a tribute to Roberts-Joseph saying her “heart is empty.”

“This woman was amazing and loved her history,” she wrote. “She never bothered anyone, just wanted to expand her African American Museum downtown, where she continually hosted the Juneteenth Celebration yearly. I loved working with her and am saddened by her death…. whoever knows what happened to her, please contact the authorities and say something. RIP my friend!!!”

The NAACP Baton Rouge branch wrote they “lost a cultural legend.”

“From reviving Juneteenth, to the Culture preserved at Her Museum, she was a trendsetter and icon in this City,” they wrote.

Police are seeking information on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge detectives at detectives at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).