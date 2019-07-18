Spelling Coconut Meme Instructs Women to Spell Out ‘Coconut’ With Their Hips

The spelling coconut meme has become a viral sensation. The meme suggests that during sex, the person on top spells out the word “coconut” with their hips to increase pleasure for both partners.

The Meme Originated in February 2019

According to Know Your Meme, the message first appeared in February 2019 and was the work of South African based musician Daniel Marven:

Writing 'COCONUT " using your waist is the trick to master women on top!! Thank me later ladies! — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) February 14, 2019

The Spell Coconut Meme Spread Again in July 2019 Thanks to a Kenyan Facebook Group

When you trying to spell coconut and he ask wtf you be doing pic.twitter.com/eU9r5vQmcl — rob (@skinnysoymilk) July 16, 2019

The Kenyan Post reported on July 11 that the meme and its message had become a discussed topic on the Facebook group, Kilimani Mums Udaku Zone🔥KMUZ. The Kenyan Post article reads, “Write the word coconut with your waist – Kenyan LADIES discuss how to ride a man during sex and it’s interesting.”

So, is this how you spell COCONUT with your waist? pic.twitter.com/yzGCJxSMpC — Tunessa (@Scorp1onGurl) July 16, 2019

The private page is a Kenyan based discussion group for women. The Post said that one of the discussion topics in July 2019 was how to “ride men during sex.” Know Your Meme notes that this discussion topic likely contributed to the meme spreading in July 2019. While Daily Active, another Kenyan publication, put out a handy step-by-step guide on how to spell coconut when on top of your partner.

Since then, other versions of the meme have appeared online:

COCONUT???

If she's not spelling this I don't want her 😤 pic.twitter.com/BCTtFIR7w5 — Bhaijaan (@overobservant) July 17, 2019

This Isn’t the First Time that Coconuts Have Featured in Viral Sex Stories

She spelt Coconut with her waist, he spelt COCONUT CRACKERS. A descendant of James Brown. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4kgIgV6BEO — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) July 17, 2019

This isn’t the first time that a coconut has been used in a viral sex story. In 2017, a Reddit user named Coconutthrowaway69 became a sensation after he posted a story in the “Today I F***ed Up” Thread about how he used a coconut as a masturbatory tool for weeks. This action, according to Coconutthrowaway69, resulted in the fruit becoming covered in flies and maggots. In the world of the internet, the action of having sex with a coconut is known as “Coconutting,” via Urban Dictionary.

In a more practical sexual sense, coconut oil is also now used by many as a sexual lubrication. Health.com has endorsed coconut oil as being safe to use during sex.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School