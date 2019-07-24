Storm Loch Ness: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Storm Loch Ness is the newest event to trend on Facebook, with over 20,000 people hoping to “find dat big boi.”

LochNess is the large, deep, freshwater loch in the Scottish Highlands best known for alleged sightings of the cryptozoological Loch Ness Monster, also known as “Nessie.” The site has been a point of interest for decades.

Thousands of people are flocking to the Facebook page to plan for the event. “Free scuba gear to everyone if it reaches more than 100k,” said Joshua Gibson, who wrote the very first comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Event is Called ‘Storm Loch Ness, Nessie Can’t Hide From All of Us’

So we're doing this now are we? #StormLochNess

Nessie can't hide from us all! pic.twitter.com/feMn75mxhu — 🦇(Michael)🦇 (@spyker66) July 24, 2019

The event is called “Storm Loch Ness, Nessie Can’t Hide From All of Us.” The title likely originated from the highly anticipated “Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop All of Us,” which garnered unprecedented news coverage for such a thing.

Similar to the Storm Area 51 event motto, “Lets see them aliens,” the Storm Loch Ness event motto is “The time is now for us to find dat big boi.”

“So we’re doing this now are we?” Michael asked on Twitter. “#StormLochNess Nessie can’t hide from us all!”

2. The Event is Scheduled to Take Place on September 21, 2019

everything abt this article is amazing but my fav part is the spokeswoman for the lifeboat institute saying, ”There’s really no need to ‘storm’ Loch Ness, given that it is open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year.” — savannah (@_savthesav) July 24, 2019

The Loch Ness event is scheduled to take place at Loch Ness in Fort Augustus, Scotland on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 AM.

Unfortunately, there is one issue. “Storm Loch Ness” is supposed to happen almost immediately after the Area 51 event, which is scheduled to take place at Area 51 in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 3 AM to 6 AM.

For those who are already set to storm Area 51, it might be difficult to get from Area 51 in Nevada to Loch Ness in Scotland in such a short amount of time.

“Hope to be back from Area 51 in time for this tbh mite come over in my newly acquired UFO,” Steven Mcfarlane wrote on Facebook.

However, according to some, the event could happen at any time, really. Emma McDonald, a spokeswoman for the lifeboat institute, told CNN, “There’s really no need to ‘storm’ Loch Ness, given that it is open to the public 24/7, 365 days a year.”

3. 23,000 People Have Already RSVP’d

Hope Nessie snaps them all in half. Leave nessie alone !! #StormLochNess — ObiwanShinobi (@Amaroquai) July 24, 2019

According to the event page, more than 24,000 people have already committed to attending. Another 47,000 people have virtually expressed interest in going.

“Hope Nessie snaps them all in half. Leave nessie alone!!” ObiwanShinobi wrote on Twitter.

The number of people signed up to storm Loch Ness is quite small compared to the number of people planning to storm Area 51. More than 1.9 million people have committed to “see them aliens” and another 1.4 million have expressed interest.

4. ‘Storm Loch Ness’ Was Created By Bryan Richards

“Storm Loch Ness” was created by Bryan Richards. According to his Facebook page, Richards is from Moreno Valley, California, but currently resides in Riverside. In addition to finding Nessie, Richards appears to be very interested in taking photos with food on his face.

Richards must not have put much thought into the event, as the Loch Ness station of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution responded to the news on its Facebook page. The lifeguards warned that the lake is too deep, too cold, and the weather is too unpredictable.

“With no US Army involved, Loch Ness looks a little less hazardous than storming Area 51, but here we have our own set of problems!” The lifeguards wrote.

“Nessie 1 – 0 Bandwagon #NotEvenAprilFoolsDay #AliensVsNessie” they wrote.

5. People Are Reacting to the News on Twitter

Flashback to MY close encounter with Nessie #StormLochNess https://t.co/Qn3uc0lxdP — Paranormal monk (@paranormalmonk) July 23, 2019

Paranormal monk shared a hilarious video of the time he saw Nessie. “Incredible new footage of the Loch Ness Monster captured,” he wrote back in 2018.

#StormLochNess

Ya'll best be careful or Nessie might pop a cap in yo ass. pic.twitter.com/xgIxJ42Luy — Meme Daddy (@colinhussey22) July 24, 2019

“Ya’ll best be careful or Nessie might pop a cap in yo ass,” Meme Daddy wrote on Twitter.

So we got folks going to storm Area 51, going to storm Loch Ness……where do I sign Hubby up to get lost in the woods storming Sasquatch? — Lili Von Shtupp (@augtopia) July 24, 2019

“So we got folks going to storm Area 51, going to storm Loch Ness……where do I sign Hubby up to get lost in the woods storming Sasquatch?” Lili Von Shtupp asked.