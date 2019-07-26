Tiffany McLemore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiffany McLemore is the woman who hit her husband with a laptop computer on board an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

In July 2019, McLemore became a viral sensation as a video her yelling expletives and physically striking her husband after accusing him of looking at another woman. The incident occurred on July 23. The clip shows flight attendants trying to stop McLemore from using offensive language and then trying to get McLemore’s husband to move seats away from his wife.

When her husband moves, McLemore chases him down and hits him with a laptop computer. Earlier in the video, McLemore could be heard saying, “Never come to my house again, n*****! I’ll call the police on you!”

Then, McLemore storms of the plane as an attendant can be heard telling her that she will be arrested. McLemore responds to that by saying, “Fine, whatever.”

McLemore and husband live in Los Angeles and have two children together.

1. McLemore Was Not Arrested as Police Could Not Find Her in the Airport

hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G — Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019

The Miami Herald reports that McLemore became angry with her husband, identified as Guillermo Ocampo, because he was ignoring her. The Herald report goes on to say that none of those who were allegedly hurt by McLemore amid her furor, wanted to give official statements. The article adds that police were unable to find McLemore inside of the airport in order to question her.

2. McLemore Works at a Dog Training Facility That Specializes in Training Aggressive Dogs

According to her Facebook page, McLemore is a manager at the International Bully Kennel Club. The kennel club specializes in training anti-social and short-tempered dogs. On Facebook, McLemore goes by Tiffany Flores.

3. McLemore Says She Has ‘Excellent Communication Skills’

On her LinkedIn page, McLemore describes herself as being a “Polished and professional Administrative/Accounting Assistant.” That description goes on to say that McLemore has “experience” and “excellent communication skills.”

4. In May, Ocampo Wrote on Instagram That His Wife Is ‘Annoying’ & ‘Gets on His Nerves,’ Despite This, He Says He Couldn’t Live Without Her

McLemore’s husband, Guillermo Ocampo, goes by the moniker Memo Loc on Instagram. In the comments sections of his photos, Ocampo has been receiving support. Commenting on a May 8 photo of him and his wife, one user wrote, “Buh-ruh.. .I just seent dat video, you acted accordingly.” In the caption for that photo, Ocampo wrote, “She get on my nerves and is so annoying but yet amazing and can’t live with out her lol love u tiff I appreciate everything you do for me.”

5. In 2017, it Was Reported that Air-Rage Incidents Were on the Rise

The Washington Post reported in January 2017 that air rage incidents were on the rise. The international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, Sara Nelson, told the Post, “The conditions on board just lead to more potential for air rage. Any time you get a whole bunch of humanity packed in together there’s opportunity for a conflict.”

The Post report cites data from the International Air Transport Association saying that reports of air rage rose 14 percent between 2014 and 2015.

