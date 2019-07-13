Times Square Goes Dark: Partial Blackout Reported from Major Power Outage [PHOTOS]

Times Square has gone dark after a major power outage is affecting parts of New York City. A large portion of Times Square was plunged into darkness, people in the area are reporting. Learn more about what’s happening and see photos from Times Square below.
The large monitors and digital screens in Times Square went dark, which immediately clued people into something being wrong.
Christian on Twitter said that the entire block in Times Square, including stores and buildings, had now power. This has led to some people being stuck in elevators.
It’s a surreal experience to see that the large screens are now blank.
Theaters are out too.
But half of Times Square is still holding on, people in the area are reporting.
A reporter with the New York Times said that the buildings were blacked out, but some of the electrical billboards are back on as of 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
This video gives a good look at how it felt to be in the region without power:
Steve Herman from VOA News shared a map of the outage area. You can see the marked locations on Con Edison, showing 38,863 customers out of service:
One of the earlier blackouts was reported right around the time a transformer fire happened nearby, but it’s unclear if that was the cause.
The outage was reported on Manhattan’s west side, and it affected subway stations, movie theaters, and stores, the New York Post reported. This also just happened to be the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout in New York that lasted 25 hours.
Lights were on in the east direction of Times Square but off on the west side.
So essentially, half of Times Square has been without power.
Some New York residents stepped up and started directing traffic themselves to help ensure safety.
The Lion King on Broadway was canceled because of the power outage.
This is a developing story.
