Times Square Goes Dark: Partial Blackout Reported from Major Power Outage [PHOTOS]

Times Square has gone dark after a major power outage is affecting parts of New York City. A large portion of Times Square was plunged into darkness, people in the area are reporting. Learn more about what’s happening and see photos from Times Square below.

Times square has also gone dark pic.twitter.com/Ydo5IH7IOk — Owen Halliday (@politics_tory) July 13, 2019

The large monitors and digital screens in Times Square went dark, which immediately clued people into something being wrong.

Umm, all the giant moniters went out in Times Square #NYC pic.twitter.com/xbOEyzaChk — Christian (@clovos25) July 13, 2019

Christian on Twitter said that the entire block in Times Square, including stores and buildings, had now power. This has led to some people being stuck in elevators.

To my understanding, this entire block, including the moniters, stores, pretty much entire buildings, have no power…yikes pic.twitter.com/OPD8Y4wSYL — Christian (@clovos25) July 13, 2019

It’s a surreal experience to see that the large screens are now blank.

Times Square is down, i repeat, Times Square is down. This is not a drill!! #Blackout #NYC pic.twitter.com/8IUfER7ozl — Sahid Abraham (@Sahid0) July 13, 2019

Theaters are out too.

so much things in nyc are without power, Marriott elevators, Times Square digital sign and theatres! pic.twitter.com/rJynqEY4fm — justin (@StageDoorGuru) July 13, 2019

There’s a Power Outage in Times Square right now…

Broadway theatres are currently closed until further notice… wtf😱 — Natasha ⬡ 🐱➡️SCI Red Rocks✨ (@NatashaaAlford) July 13, 2019

But half of Times Square is still holding on, people in the area are reporting.

#Blackout in Manhattan. Half of Times Square remains on pic.twitter.com/vVW4n308g3 — Natalie Zhang (@nat_zhang) July 13, 2019

A reporter with the New York Times said that the buildings were blacked out, but some of the electrical billboards are back on as of 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

The buildings in Times Square are blacked out but the giant electronic billboards are back on #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/LQMcH7i1Et — Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 13, 2019

This video gives a good look at how it felt to be in the region without power:

Steve Herman from VOA News shared a map of the outage area. You can see the marked locations on Con Edison, showing 38,863 customers out of service:

One of the earlier blackouts was reported right around the time a transformer fire happened nearby, but it’s unclear if that was the cause.

(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 13, 2019

The outage was reported on Manhattan’s west side, and it affected subway stations, movie theaters, and stores, the New York Post reported. This also just happened to be the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout in New York that lasted 25 hours.

Lights were on in the east direction of Times Square but off on the west side.

#blackout NYC Times Square – lights on east direction but off west pic.twitter.com/X2Wg00lWox — Primo Dave (@Primo_Dave) July 13, 2019

So essentially, half of Times Square has been without power.

Some New York residents stepped up and started directing traffic themselves to help ensure safety.

The Lion King on Broadway was canceled because of the power outage.

#TheLionKing on #Broadway has been cancelled for tonight due to the #poweroutage in #TimesSquare. Apologies to tonight's audience. The King will return. Be safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/bRB3NQwGHK — Andre Jackson (@ImAndreJackson) July 14, 2019

