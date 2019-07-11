Tropical Storm Barry Map: Projected Path to Track the Storm

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf and may be headed to Louisiana, bringing more rain to an already inundated region. There’s a chance the storm will be a low-category hurricane by the time it reaches the coast. Read on to see maps of Barry’s track along with the current projected path. Hurricanes are a bit unpredictable at this stage, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Tropical Storm Barry’s Projected Path

First, here’s a map from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings. This map does not indicate the storm’s size, but it does show its current projected path.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the storm. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds. These are expected as early as late Thursday night or Friday morning in some regions.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here.

The Navy has a tracking map for tropical storms too. This is the Navy’s tracking map, provided by ATCF – Naval Research Laboratory: Marine Meteorology Division:

And another map projection:

Wind & Flooding Projection Maps of Barry

Next up are wind-speed probability maps. The first shows the probability of tropical storm force winds.

Next is a flooding projections map.

This flooding inundation map is much more important than wind speed as far as #Barry is concerned. Most of the 15 foot coastal flood potential is in unpopulated areas, but 7 feet in #NewOrleans is legit and a major deal. Thanks for retweeting. pic.twitter.com/eaQ1GXTl0O — Geoff Fox (@geofffox) July 11, 2019

Rainfall is expected to be 10 to 15 inches, with some isolated areas up to 20 inches across eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, according to NOAA.

Barry’s Location

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. central Advisory: “Barry is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Friday. On the forecast track the center of Barry will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.”

The storm’s maximum sustained winds as of 10 a.m. are 40 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1005 MB (29.68 inches) according to NOAA. Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or two, with Barry possibly becoming a hurricane by late Friday or early Saturday.

The storm is currently located at 27.8 N, 88.7 W, about 95 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to NOAA.

NOAA also noted the following:

“The initial motion is a rather uncertain 270/4. Barry is being steered by a weak low- to mid-level ridge to the north, and a weakness in the ridge is forecast to develop during the next 24-48 h. This should allow the cyclone to turn northwestward and eventually northward. However, there is a large spread in the track guidance. The HWRF and HMON forecast Barry to move almost due north from its current position with a landfall in Mississippi, while the UKMET takes the cyclone to the upper Texas coast. The GFS, ECMWF, and Canadian models lie between these extremes. Overall, there has been a slight eastward shift of the guidance envelope, so the new forecast track is also adjusted slightly to the east. It should be noted, though, that the new track is west of the consensus models.”