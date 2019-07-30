Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Spoilers: Are They Still Together?

Tyler Cameron, aka Tyler C., is one of the final 2 on The Bachelorette 2019, competing against Jed Wyatt for the heart of Hannah Brown. But, before we get into all the details on Cameron and Brown’s relationship, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know whether or not Cameron and Brown are still together or any other spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

Over the course of the season, Cameron has won the hearts of fans, as well as Bachelorette star Brown. He even won over her family on part 1 of the season 15 finale. And, when gushing over him on the finale, Brown said, “It’s almost like he’s that perfect guy, the one you want to introduce to everyone that you know. ‘Here’s my husband, Tyler.’ I know he would protect me, keep me safe, and we would have the sweetest family, cutest little babies … I could see being in his arms forever.”

Brown also revealed to Cameron that she had fallen in love with him. According to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I wanted to talk to you about something. You’ve been so vulnerable and honest with me the whole time about how you’re feeling … I haven’t been as much with you to this point. But I think I had to figure it out a little bit. I was worrying what our relationship was … and didn’t know if I was lusting over you in a way … But I know that I’ve been falling in love with you. I’ve been excited to tell you that.”

So, does Brown end up with Cameron or does she find love with Jed Wyatt?

Hannah Brown Reject Tyler C.

Unfortunately for Cameron fans, Hannah Brown does not accept a proposal from Tyler C., according to Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve. The blogger wrote, “Hannah got engaged to Jed in Greece, never picked Tyler … It was Jed on the day of the finale, and even though you don’t have any physical proof of that, I would think by now with the promos and how they’re teasing tonight, it’s quite obvious that’s what happened.”

Tyler Cameron Is Rumored to Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

There are always rumors about who the next Bachelor star could be and a star has not been announced for Bachelor 2020, but, Reality Steve reported that Cameron’s mother has been telling people he is the new “Bachelor”. Reality Steve has reported in the pasts that sometimes multiple people are filmed or told they are the stars before the official star is picked, so you never know …

Other contestants from this season who are front-runners for the next Bachelor gig include Peter Weber from the final 3 and Mike Johnson, who has been a fan favorite.