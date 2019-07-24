Robert Mueller Hearings Live Stream: Watch Online

Today we will see the two historic hearings for Robert Mueller, where he answers questions about the investigation into Russia’s interference in the election. Although Mueller has said that he intends to stay within the confines of the report, people across the nation will be watching the hearings live in case unexpected news is revealed. You can watch the hearings online through the video above or any of the embeds below.

The first hearing, which is before the House Judiciary Committee, begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and lasts for three hours. After a 30-minute break, the second hearing before the House Intelligence Committee begins at 12 p.m. Eastern and is also expected to last for about three hours. The first hearing is expected to explore the obstruction question, while the second hearing explores the Russia interference question.

(Note: Some sites have said the hearings will begin at 7:30 a.m., but the House Judiciary Committee’s official website states the hearing is beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.)

You can watch the first hearing on the House Committee’s official YouTube channel below:

Mueller is expected to stay within the confines of his report. You can see a searchable version of the full redacted report in Heavy’s story here. The term “Russian,” for example, appears 853 times.

If you prefer to watch on C-SPAN, you can watch at this link. Make sure you pick the correct tab. The tab on the left is for the Judiciary hearing.

Here’s the Fox News live stream:

The report says that they couldn’t prove individuals connected with the campaign broke the law. “The Office ultimately concluded that, even if the principal legal questions were resolved favorably to the government, a prosecution would encounter difficulties proving that Campaign officials or individuals connected to the Campaign willfully violated the law,” the report reads.

Here’s the NBC News video:

The redacted report read: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report reads. Evidence “about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred …If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

Below is the official House Intelligence Committee video for today:

Prior to today, Mueller gave a statement to the press in May about the report, but he did not take any questions at that time. However, even then he said that if he testified, he would not speak outside the confines of the report. He is expected to keep to his word during his testimony today.

A letter from Bradley Weinsheimer, associate deputy attorney general, stated that Mueller should not testify about redacted parts of the report, Time reported.

Some of the questions regarding obstruction of justice that Mueller will likely be asked involve Don McGahn being directed to fire Mueller, or Corey Lewandowski being directed by the White House to tell Jeff Sessions to limit the special counsel to future campaigns, and more, according to Time. Republicans are also preparing their own questions, such as asking about the Steele dossier.

Mueller will be testifying today in the Rayburn House Office Building for both committee meetings.