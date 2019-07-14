When Will Power Be Back on in New York City? [Manhattan Outage Map]

A major power outage hit parts of Manhattan today, including half of Times Square. Tens of thousands of customers are without power, but how long will it take to get the power back on? Read on for more details. (To see more about how the outage began, including photos, see Heavy’s in-depth story here.)

More than 42,000 customers are without power in Manhattan right now. (As of 10 p.m. Eastern that number has increased to nearly 52,000.) ConEdison, which provides electric, gas, and steam to New York City, is providing updates and is frequently changing the estimated time that power will be restored as the situation is assessed. Around 8:30 p.m. Eastern, ConEdison’s map noted that most of the affected regions’ power was estimated to be back sometime between 10 and 11:30 p.m. However, by 8:45 p.m. Eastern, most regions’ time of restoration had changed to “Assessing Condition.” By 9:45 p.m. Eastern, some estimated times are now showing up and they’re estimating that some regions will see restoration around 12:30 a.m., while some are still being assessed.

The cause is still pending investigation and in many areas, crews are waiting to be assigned. You can see a map of the power outage provided by ConEdison here. A screenshot is below.

According to ConEdison’s map, 45,965 customers across New York are currently out of power, with a total of 785 outages (up from 700 just an hour earlier.) This is out of 3,323,537 customers total.

The largest area outage right now is the one affecting 45,712 customers and is marked 50+ on the map above. It’s recording 740 outages total and states that the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 a.m. (At 8:30 p.m. Eastern the estimated time was 11:30 p.m., and then it was changed later to “assessing condition.” They’ve finally posted a time again as of 9:45 p.m. Eastern.)

You can see more details if you zoom into that specific region, which is what is being reported on in the news and is affecting Times Square.

For the outage in the upper north part of the map above, marked 50+, 12,881 customers are out of service and power is expected to be restored at 12:30 a.m. (as of 9:45 p.m. Eastern.) An hour earlier this was listed as “assessing condition,” so having an estimated time is an improvement.

Let’s zoom in further for more details.

Near Carnegie Hall at the very top of the map above, restoration was once expected for 10:30 p.m., but now it’s changed to “assessing condition” (as of 9:45 p.m.)

All of the regions with power outages are mostly on the west side of Manhattan. For all these regions, the cause is still listed as “Pending Investigation” and some say that Crew Status is “awaiting assignment.”

The region marked 29 was expecting restoration a little sooner, around 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. as of 8:30 p.m. But once again, 15 minutes later, this was changed to “assessing condition.” And an hour later, that’s still the case.

The region above was estimating a 10 p.m. restoration time for most customers around 8:30 p.m. Eastern. This too has now changed, as of 9 p.m. Eastern, to “assessing condition.” Crews are still awaiting assignment as of 9:45 p.m. Eastern.

To the west, marked 30+, they were originally expecting restoration by 10:30 p.m. However, Con Edison just changed the restoration time to “Assessing Condition” as of 8:47 p.m. and an hour later that’s still the case. The regions here are still marked as “awaiting assignment” for crew status, and the cause is still pending an investigation.

ConEdison hasn’t said much on Twitter yet regarding the outage, simply that they were working to restore power and will provide updates.

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

So in general, most regions originally estimated power would be restored from 10-11:30 p.m., and now are listed as “assessing condition.” However, a few lucky regions were changed to expect restoration by 12:30 a.m. That’s why Broadway productions are canceling their shows tonight, like the Lion King. The power is expected to be back on sometime tonight, but it’s just not going to be soon enough for a lot of activities that people in the region were hoping to attend.

As far as the cause of the power outage, that isn’t known yet. The cause is under investigation.

(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 13, 2019

We do know that a transformer fire was potentially reported shortly before the outages began, but it’s not known if that contributed to the outage, and the fire hasn’t been verified.

Power is expected to be back on, but not until later tonight. Early estimates suggested 11:30 p.m. for the latest time, but some of those estimates have changed to “assessing condition” or 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

