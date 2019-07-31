Where Can You See the Black Moon on July 31?

On July 31st, those on the Western Hemisphere will see their first black moon since 2016. On August 30th, so will the rest of the world. Black moons occur every 32 months. A black moon is essentially just a second new moon in a month but can also refer to a month in which no new moons appear. The latter is less common, only happening every decade or so. Fun fact: black moons rarely happen outside of leap years, since lunar cycles largely take 29 days to complete.

This month’s black moon will also be a super moon.

Those Living in States on The U.S. West Coast Will Not See a Black Moon Until August 29th

If you live in the Western part of the globe, the black moon will appear at 11:13 p.m. EDT on July 31st. Those in the Eastern Hemisphere will have to wait until August 30th.

There are a few exceptions to the viewing rules of the western hemisphere. California, Washington, and other states along the West Coast won’t be able to sneak a peek until August 29 at 11:37 p.m. PDT.

What Should I Expect to See?

This month’s black moon, being called the “super black moon” is not going to be very easy to see. New moons travel across the sky with the sun during the day.

Though you might not be able to see it well, if you pay close attention, you’ll be able to feel it. “The tidal force of the extra-close new moon and the sun team up to usher in extra-large spring tides, where the variation in high and low tide is especially great,” EarthSKy explains.

A series of these supermoons, are arriving on August 1, August 30, and September 28, but by definition, the second of two new moons in one month is what constitutes as a black moon.