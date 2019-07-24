Who Is Sitting Behind Robert Mueller?

Sitting behind Robert Mueller during today’s hearings are James Quarles, Andrew Goldstein, and Jonathan Yarowsky. Quarles is the man with the mustache, and he’s already been getting a lot of attention on social media. Learn about all three in the story below.
James Quarles Is the Man with the White Mustache
James Quarles is the man with the mustache who is sitting behind Mueller. At one point, the Judiciary and Intelligence committees wanted to question Quarles and Aaron Zebley, who is sitting next to Mueller, behind closed doors. But this did not end up occurring after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department would block them from testifying if subpoenas were issued, Politico reported.
Quarles was a partner at WilmerHale, the same law firm that Mueller left in order to take the job as special counsel. Quarles was also once assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force, Politifact reported. He was on Mueller’s investigation team.
According to his Denison alumni bio, Quarles is often called “Q” by friends. He attended Harvard Law School and is married to Sharon Taft. They have two children: Jessica and Matthew. They also have four grandchildren.
During today’s hearing, Quarles has been referred to as the man with the mustache by people who don’t know his name. And his expressions alone have impressed some viewers.
Andrew Goldstein Was a Public Corruption Prosecutor
Andrew Goldstein, also seated behind Mueller, is an attorney from the Southern District of New York, Politifact reported. He was one of 17 attorneys on Mueller’s special counsel team.
Goldstein was a public corruption prosecutor for U.S. Attorney Prett Bharara, NBC News reported. He’s also a former high school teacher and reporter for Time magazine. One of his cases was reported to be a “dogged investigation” that studied thousands of emails and documents and interviewed more than 100 people. Goldstein was also on the team that didn’t charge Bill de Blasio after a bribery investigation.
Jonathan Yarowsky
Jonathan Yarowsky is also sitting behind Mueller during his testimony today. He has provided Mueller with a lot of advice about how to handle today’s hearings, Politico reported. In fact, his name was the only contact listed for reaching Mueller on the bottom of the subpoena.
He’s been an attorney for more than 40 years and advised Bill Clinton on impeachment proceedings. During Clinton’s second term, he also managed his judicial nominations.
Yarowsky is also a partner at WilmerHale, where Mueller left to be special counsel. He was the driving force behind concessions from both Democrats and Republicans before the hearings. Yarowsky’s longstanding connections to the Judiciary committee could also help, Politico suggested.