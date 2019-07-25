‘Ghost Adventures’ Host Zak Bagans Buys Charles Manson Murder House

After only two weeks on the market, the Los Angeles house made infamous for the horrific murders that took place inside back in August 1969 was sold to host of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures series, Zak Bagans. Referred to as the Charles Manson Murder House, the home was previously owned Leno and Rosemary La Bianca, who were both stabbed to death inside by Manson Family members, a day after they murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others across town in Benedict Canyon.

Located at 3311 Waverly Drive, the LaBianca House was put on the market for the first time since 1998 for a cool $1.98 million. The gated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,600 square foot home was listed by realtor Robert Giambalvo by Redfin, and according to TMZ, Bagans jumped at the chance to purchase, and made an offer that was extremely close to the asking price. The excited Ghost Adventures host is set to close on the new property in August.

Giambalvo told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s just such a calm, peaceful, serene environment that I don’t think anybody cares about what happened a long time ago,” however, the storied history is exactly what drew the home’s new owner to purchase it.

Plans to Feature the Manson House on ‘Ghost Hunters’ are Unknown

Zak said that he is currently unsure of how exactly he will utilize his new home in the Hollywood Hills, but it seems featuring the infamous house on his Travel Channel series in which he searches out paranormal activity was not what made him throw down the cash. As a collector of “dark culture,” he said that knowing that the Manson Family members showered in the LaBianca home before leaving, and that almost everything inside is still in its original state are what attracted him most to purchasing the home.

The 42-year-old reality TV star is aware of the reported paranormal activity that has reportedly taken place in the house since the gruesome serial killer murders.

Will Bagans Live Inside the LaBianca Home?

While the LaBianca Home features views of the Silver Lake Hills, situated just north of the Rowena Reservoir, it’s unknown whether or not Bagans has plans to move into the home. And while he’s been on TV for years as a popular Travel Channel host, writer, producer and star of numerous shows including Help! My House is Haunted and Paranormal Challenge, Zak keeps his private life extremely private, and it’s unknown whether or not he’s sharing his properties with a partner or children.

Known for saying, “I don’t hunter ghosts, I communicate with them,” whatever plans Zak has with the LaBianca House will likely be along the lines of preserving the dark history of the home for years to come. Whether or not his family will want to visit him, which includes his mother Nancy June Knapp, or stepfather Thomas Knapp, sister Meredith, and half-siblings, Sky and Phil, is not known.

In case Zak has a change of heart on purchasing the home, real estate agent Giambalvo claims to already have numerous back-up offer on hand.

