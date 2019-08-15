15 Best Denim Shirts for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Denim shirts aren’t just for rodeo clowns and ranchers anymore. They can really make you stand out and in the best possible ways. Take a chance with your wardrobe and check out these sick denim shirt choices and transform the way you get dressed every day.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Materials to Look For:

When hunting for a denim shirt, you do not necessarily need to go with denim for the fabric. The idea of a denim shirt is more of a design and look than a fabric selection. You can totally find some great denim shirt choices that are cotton, polyester or blended fabrics. Traditional denim shirts that are made of denim tend to be heavier and harder to break in. By all means, if you are looking for that authentic denim feel, go with the fabric that has been clothing men, women, and children since the mid-1800s, but there are some great choices out there that are going to be easier to maintain then the authentic denim shirt.

Pro Tips:

If you are going to choose a blue, whether it be light or dark, I recommend going with very dark jeans, like black or faded charcoal. This will prevent you from looking the same up top as on the bottom and will also give you a more fluid look, especially if you choose a dark brown or black boot/shoe. Some of these choices are going to be tucked in only, while others you can tuck or untuck depending on the event and/or shirt length. Finally, I always recommend rolling up your sleeves like you're going to be getting your hands dirty. Whether or not you are working on a ranch or in an office, the rolled-up sleeve will break up the solid colors and give you some more breathing room. If you tuck the shirt in, make sure you rock a nice belt with whatever pants you decide on. Otherwise, be daring, make a statement and be bold. You will thank me later!

See Also:

15 Best Moisture Wicking Shirts for Men

15 Best Summer Linen Shirts for Men