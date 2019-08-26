Fans Think Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande Have a New Song Together

Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes are two of the world’s biggest pop stars, and their massive followings share many of the same fans. It is no surprise, then, that people got excited when one eagle-eyed fan suggested on social media that a song sung by Grande and Mendes, together, might be in the works. With the 2019 VMAs airing live on August 26, and both Mendes and Grande nominated in top categories, fans are more curious as ever about the possible future of their professional relationship.

So, is it true? Could a Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande collaboration be just on the horizon? Or is it all just a wishful rumor? Heavy.com investigated.

‘Leaked’ Lyrics for an Unreleased Ariana Grande Song Featuring Shawn Mendes Were Found on Genius

In June, Twitter user and Shawn Mendes fan @shawnycutest spotted an entry on Genius for an unreleased song by Ariana Grande entitled “Saturn.” Interestingly enough, in the video @shawnycutest shared of the since-deleted entry, Mendes is credited as both writing and featuring in the mystery song. The lyrics in the video read as follows:

This ‘Bout to take a turn

I feel like I’m on saturn

Head in the clouds

He’d be so proud

Neither Grande nor Mendes commented on a possible collaboration, but fans have been looking for any clues they can find, nonetheless. According to Newsweek, Grande tweeted in February 2019 “i would very much enjoy some more planet emojis next update please. i could really use a jupiter a neptune and a saturn.” Fans speculated at the time that perhaps she was filming a space-themed music video, and wanted the emojis to help promote it.

Since the entry has been deleted (searching “saturn ariana grande” on Genius.com’s website brings up no results), it is possible that it was a fanmade entry that was deleted for inaccuracy once it was brought to the website’s attention.

Even if “Saturn” is not in Mendes and Grandes’ plans, don’t lose hope. Both artists are known for their collaborations with other top pop stars and photographs of the two together at famous events suggest that they have a friendship. Most recently, Mendes released the song “Señorita” with Camila Cabello and Grande’s newest single, “boyfriend,” features Social House. Furthermore, Mendes is expected to be releasing a new album soon.

Ariana Grande Is Not Expected to Attend the 2019 VMA Awards

Although Grande is nominated in 10 categories for the 2019 MTV VMAs (including Best Music Video), she told a fan that it was unlikely she would be able to attend the awards show, tweeting “i have shows in london the day before and after :/” Shawn Mendes is scheduled to perform with Camila Cabello, but it would be surprising if any potential new single by Grande and Mendes would be released at the VMAs without her there to share the news in-person.

For now, fans should sit tight and wait for Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, or their reps to share news of a new single themselves before getting excited about an upcoming collab.