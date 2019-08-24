Sangeeta Jaitley: Arun Jaitley Survived by Wife of 37 Years

Arun Jaitley’s wife was Sangeeta Jaitley. The couple had been married for 37 years at the time of his death in August 2019. Arun Jaitley said on his official website that the couple was married on May 24, 1982. Sangeeta is the daughter of Shri Giridhar Lal Dogra and Smt. Shakuntala Dogra.

According to multiple sources in India, Arun, the country’s former finance minister and close confidant of Narendra Modi, died at the age of 66 on August 24 just after midday. Arun Jaitley had been hospitalized since August 9 after being admitted due to “breathlessness,” on August 10, Arun Jaitley was said to have been in stable condition. By August 23, his health was said to have deteriorated.

The couple had two children together, Rohan and Sonali, who both went on to become lawyers. Sonali Jaitley was born in June 1983, a little over a year after her parents were married. Sonali went on to marry fellow prominent lawyer, Jaiyesh Bakshi. The couple was married in New Delhi in December 2015. Prime Minister Modi was in attendance at the “glittering ceremony,” according to the Indian Express.

Arun Jaitley and his wife disclosed their financial holdings in 2016. Those documents revealed that the couple owned six properties, three in Delhi, one in Punjab, one in Gujarat and one in Haryana, reported India Today at the time.

In 2014, Sangeeta was prominent on the campaign trail for her husband’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The Hindustan Times quoted Sangeeta as saying to a crowd in Amritsar, where her husband was running to be a Lok Sabha representative, “I might have returned to the city after long but everything seems familiar. Moving through the streets of Amritsar, I am meeting long lost relatives and friends. It feels like Delhi.” Arun Jaitley would go on to lose the election to Amarinder Singh of the Indian National Congress.

