Baker Mayfield Speaks on Lessons Learned From Kobe Bryant

It looks like Baker Mayfield will be playing with a little “Mamba Mentality” this year as the Cleveland Browns try to break a 16-season playoff drought.

In a recent interview with Complex, the Browns star quarterback broke down some of what he learned from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant when he came to speak to the team before a game last year.

“Just getting to hear him tell a lot about his whole life story, and just enjoy that,” Mayfield said. “Mentality-wise, I always loved watching him, how he competed, and then hearing some of the stories in person. Truly amazing.”

Baker Mayfield Working on His ‘Mamba Mentality’

Bryant had a record-setting career with the Lakers, winning five NBA titles over his 20-year tenure in the purple and gold. He was an 18-time all-star, two-time NBA Finals MVP and won the league’s most valuable player in 2008.

It’s going to take a while for Mayfield to match that kind of resume, but he got off to a nice start during his stellar rookie year. Mayfield tossed 27 touchdowns last season in just 13 starts, breaking the rookie passing TD record that was previously held by Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning. Mayfield also collected 3,725 passing yards and helped the Browns finish 7-8-1, winning five of their final seven games.

But even Mayfield, who carries nearly unrivaled swagger, acknowledged he has a long way to when asked about how much “Mamba Mentality” he has in him.

“I would love to be able to say a lot, but he’s on another level. You can only aspire to be like that,” Mayfield said. “He wants to win at anything he does, and he doesn’t care who he offends. He’s doing that because that’s what he wants to do. And he truly loves winning and competing. Those are the things that I took away when he was speaking to us is just truly how competitive he was.”

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Building Strong Chemistry

Since the Browns pulled off a blockbuster deal to lander Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield has been working to build a strong bond with his new No. 1 wide receiver.

Beckham has been been vocal about the type of leader Mayfield is.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said when asked about his quarterback. “There’s a reason he was the first pick. I just let him tell me what he thinks I should do and I’m just gonna do that. And he’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Mayfield spoke in the interview with Complex on what it’s been like to have OBJ on his side now.

“I think he’s such a real-life superstar that people do forget that he’s truly one of the greatest athletes in the world and how good he is at playing receiver and the game of football,” Mayfield said. “I think he’s eager to get back out there and handle it on the field and just be himself again.”

Beckham didn’t play in the Browns 30-10 preseason win over the Redskins, but could be on the field on Saturday against the Colts as the preseason hits the halfway mark.

