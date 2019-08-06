Baton Rouge Walmart Shooting: ‘Not an Active Shooter’

According to initial reporting by local media, police responded to reports of an “active shooter in a Baton Rouge Walmart Tuesday. WBRZ reported the Baton Rouge Police Department “confirmed the shooting was reported around noon at the Walmart on Burbank Drive at Bluebonnet.”

The news site has since deleted this tweet.

But within around 25 minutes, new reporting indicated that it was not a active or mass shooting, but was an isolated shooting following an altercation or fight.

A video was posted to Twitter of what the user believed may have been police with a suspect on the ground.

“Possibly the shooting suspect at Baton Rouge Walmart. Driving past Walmart on Burbank where police had a man on ground. Have no clue if person is suspect, but guns were drawn. Will update if possible.”

Possibly the shooting suspect at Baton Rouge Walmart. Driving past Walmart on Burbank where police had a man on ground. Have no clue if person is suspect, but guns were drawn. Will update if possible pic.twitter.com/aW4fGDNX2B — Hoss Communications (@MikeHossComm) August 6, 2019

Then it was reported it was a “Fight escalated into a shooting, local authorities say.”

Update: Fight escalated into a shooting, local authorities say https://t.co/nUMOzCQJhq — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 6, 2019

Station WAFB quoted police who said “the scene is not an active shooter situation, but the scene is active.”

WBMZ posted an updated story, noting there is a “…massive law enforcement presence, including sheriff’s deputies, Baton Rouge Police and a helicopter was spotted outside the store.”

While not an “active shooting situation at this time…authorities say they are also checking other Walmarts in the Baton Rouge area,” it was reported.

Apparently an injured person went to or was taken to the hospital “before EMS arrived.”

This is a developing story.

