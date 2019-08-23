Berner Johnson’s Death Ruled Homicide

Berner Johnson was a Capitol staffer who died following an assault outside a Washington, DC restaurant in May. His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma of the head on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The 48-year-old Berner Richard Johnson III, known as “Bud,” was a longtime Senate employee and popular youth baseball coach.

He was assaulted outside his favorite restaurant in the 100 block of K Street in Southeast, D.C. May 15, 2019 at about 11:30 p.m. and taken to an area hospital. Johnson died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 as a result of his injuries. The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide Wednesday, August 21, 2019 due to “complications of blunt force injuries to the head with ethanol intoxication” the statement said. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Johnson was only a short distance from his home in Southeast, DC.

No arrests have been made in the case. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be texted to the department’s tip line by texting 50411.