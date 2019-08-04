10 Best White Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate List

S
o you’ve been thinking about getting some new kicks. With all of the choices out there, it can be a difficult decision as to which brand and what style will complete your ensemble the best. When it comes to shoes, don’t overthink the choice. Plain white sneakers can tie your outfit together nicely, and are anything but “plain”.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $80.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $100.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.06 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $82.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $62.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Givenchy White Urban Street ShoePrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous
- Top of the Line
- Unique
- Pricey
- Narrow
- Need Insoles
These Givenchy White Urban Street Sneakers are stylish and will most certainly get the job done, but you can make a serious statement without going calfskin and leather and dropping $400 bucks. If you can make these work budget-wise, they are a prime choice. They are the Rolls-Royce of plain white sneakers. Warning: You will receive a copious amount of compliments while wearing these. These shoes ooze style and grace. Take care of them and you can roll with them for a long time!
Find more Givenchy White Urban Street Sneakers information and reviews here.
-
2. Adidas SuperstarPrice: $80.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality
- Comfort
- Style
- Ununique (very popular)
- Some would say plain
- Narrow
The classic, smooth, time tested and simplistic beauty of the all-white Adidas Superstar make these an easy pick to add to your collection. These rubber-soled, rubber toed, iconic sneakers have graced the parkay floors of the NBA as well as red carpets. They are sturdy, comfortable, sleek and sexy. Simply put, these shoes are timeless. Channel your inner Run DMC or Kareem Abdul-Jabar and add these bad boys to your collection. Celebs usually make pretty great fashion choices and there is a cavalcade of celebrities wearing these kicks right now.
-
3. Nike Air Force 1 Low Men’s WhitePrice: $100.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy
- Multi-Use
- Super Stylish
- Mediocre Arch Support
- Pricey
- Short Lifespan
For a beefier, newer style option, take Nelly’s advice and grab some Air Force 1’s. These kicks meet at the intersection of the old and new school. Sticking with the low top just gives you more opportunity to roll with these regardless of the outfit when you leave the house. Nike is notorious for making a comfortable and stylish shoe and if you are on the fence with these go for it, or Just Do It and put these in the regular rotation. Everyone loves a shoe that can do a bit of everything, these are those shoes.
-
4. Puma Men’s Smash V2 WhitePrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light
- Retro
- Inexpensive
- Hard to break in
- Narrow
- Comes one size too small
Puma has been making affordable, sleek shoes for years. If you’re a fan of the ultra low cut sneaker than these are right up your alley. This soccer-style shoe is crazy popular and for good reason. They are bright, sharp and unobnoxious. These are an easy to slide on and lightweight alternative to the classic sneaker. These are not your father’s soccer shoes!
-
5. KSwiss Fashion VN Men’s White SneakerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfort
- Wide Foot
- Affordable
- Color Fades
- Weak Arch Support
- Half Size too Small
K-Swiss got their start making tennis shoes, but they have blossomed into a shoe that you can wear on and off the court. These classy yet understated shoes are a great pick if you’re looking for a comfy and reliable shoe. A dressier version of the white sneaker will add a pinch of class to whatever you choose to wear with them. Do yourself a favor and check these kicks out. You will be pleasantly surprised and also will be thinking about what in your wardrobe these sexy sneaks go with. Here’s a pro tip, they go with everything. So take some chances and watch as these shoes transform every outfit. Enjoy!
-
6. Converse Men’s El Distrito Leather Low Top SneakerPrice: $59.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Toe Box Comfort
- Wide Shoe
- Unique
- Unstable
- Need Insoles
- Different Size than Normal
When you think Converse you probably think about Chuck’s, the classic old school canvas shoe that doesn’t offer much in the way of comfort and durability. Converse has been around for decades, and in those decades they have made some changes to their original recipe. The El Distrito is a great pick if you want something a little different. These are not your typical plain white sneaks. They have style, they have a skate shoe meets basketball shoe meets walking around shoe look and the comfort and affordability to be a great addition to the collection. People will be surprised when they ask “what kind of shoes are those”? And you respond with, “Chuck’s”!
-
7. Adidas Original Men’s Swift Running Shoe WhitePrice: $82.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfy
- Lightweight
- Feel Great
- Half Size Small
- Untie to Put on
- Wider than your average running shoe
If you’re a fan of the Adidas Superstar we talked about earlier in this post, but you need something a little more athletic, you will love these. These kicks are stylish, they are comfortable and they are lightweight. They are a fantastic running shoe and are attractive enough to be worn off the jogging path or track. If these shoes played baseball they’d be a utility player, capable of doing everything you need them to do and you can build your outfit around them. Jeans and a t-shirt? Go for it! Khakis and a polo? Not a problem. Board shorts and a tank top? These shoes can handle it. You are going to look great no matter how you decide to dress with your new white sneaks, and if you need to break out and go for a run, throw on some shorts and keep these shoes close by, they can handle it.
-
8. Nike Air Jordan Mid 1 Men’s White SneakersPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Signature Look
- Comfortable
- Mutli-Use
- Can be Higher on the Price Scale
- High Maintenence
- Medium Arch Support
Long after MJ jumped from the free-throw line and became that iconic pose his signature shoes are still very much in style. Any Jordan fan can remember the first time they opened the box and slipped on those world-famous shoes. That is if you didn’t wear them out fo the store because you were so excited to show them off. Not only are they recognizable around the globe, but there are literally hundreds of styles and designs to choose from. Sure they started out as a basketball shoe, but it wasn’t too long after their birth that they became an “everything” shoe. Wear them on the court, on the street, at a wedding or by the pool, the right pair of Jordan’s can go a long way. Mix the history of the world’s most famous shoe and the slick look of an all-white design and these shoes can bring your look to the next level. Baller Status: Achieved!
Find more Nike Air Jordan Mid 1 information and reviews here.
-
9. VANS Old Skool Men’s White SneakersPrice: $62.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable
- Comfortable
- Classic Look
- Hard to Break In
- Made for a Flatter Foot
- Laces Need Replacing Often
What would a top ten list of sneakers be without the classic skate shoe? Vans has been making the perfect shoe for the pro and novice skater and they’ve done one hell of a job. From coast to coast, skate park to the halfpipe, Vans has been assisting with kickflips and grinds for over fifty years. These shoes have been as synonymous with skate culture as Tony Hawk himself. The great thing about Vans is that you DON’T need to be a skateboarder to enjoy the classic style and comfort that these sneakers provide. These kicks are eye-catching, smooth, and are durable. They’d have to be to survive what most skater boys and girls put them through. Don’t be bashful with these utilitarian sneaks, they will treat you well once you’ve got them broken in!
-
10. Reebok Classic Renaissance Men’s White SneakerPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Comfortable
- Easy to Clean
- Plain Design
- Need Insoles
- Shorter Life Span
Reebok makes some beautiful sneakers. They do a bit of everything from basketball to running to tennis shoes to football cleats and even sprinter’s spikes. They even created the fan-favorite Reebok Pump, which was a shoe from the future and lightyears ahead of its time. Being so good at giving their fans what they want they have also put out some dope walking around shoes that go with everything. Dress up, dress down, dress preppie, dress for a first date, or whatever, Reebok has your feet covered. You look good and when you look good, you feel good.
Find more Reebok White Sneaker information and reviews here.
Know Before You Buy
When considering your new sneaks, style is the main focus, you want to slip your feet into something that represents your style but you also want to get a pair that will stand the test of time. Durability is a close second to overall look and feel, but why sacrifice one for the other? You can and should have it all. Something to keep in mind is how those kicks are going to contribute to the rest of your outfit. I recommend sticking with a low top sneaker. They go well with jeans, khakis, sweatpants, shorts and can even be worn with a dressier outfit if you make the right selection.
A Note on Material: Sneakers with a rubber sole are going to last longer and be more comfortable to walk/run in. You can rock them for a walk around town and no need to swap them out if you find yourself in the middle of a pickup basketball game. You will also want to stick with rubber, patent leather/leather for the body of the shoe. Again, this will keep those kicks in the game longer and you will also be able to protect them from the elements and unwanted scuffs with any number of sprays. Spend the extra loot and get the protective spray, it makes a world of difference and won’t set you back very much.
Want to make sure those pristine kicks stay white? Spring for one of these top-rated choices for sneaker sprays, and protect your color over time.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.