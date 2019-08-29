Blane Barksdale & Susan Barksdale: 5 Fast Facts

Blane and Susan Barksdale, both accused of murder, are on the run after police said they overpowered two security guards on August 26, 2019. The couple managed the escape in Blanding, Utah.

Law enforcement had been in the process of bringing the Barksdales back to Tucson, Arizona to face charges for the killing of Frank Bligh, 72. After Bligh disappeared and his home was set on fire in April, Blane, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, traveled to New York. Police identified them as suspects in Bligh’s murder and they were arrested in New York in May.

Police warn that the couple is “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward per fugitive for information leading to their arrests.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Investigators Linked Blane & Susan Barksdale to the Murder of Frank Bligh After a Fire at His Home Was Determined to Be Arson

The Tucson Police Department determined that Frank Bligh had been murdered, but it does not appear that they ever found his body. The investigation began on April 16, 2019, when crews rushed to a house fire at Bligh’s home on South Calexico Avenue in Tucson. The fire sparked explosions, reportedly from ammunition inside the house, according to KGUN-TV. The roof also collapsed.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. Police further realized that Bligh’s vehicle was not there and efforts to find him were unsuccessful. A witness also told police that a vehicle had been seen speeding away from the scene around the time the fire started. Evidence inside the house led investigators to the conclusion that the fire had been set on purpose.

Adding to the suspicion was that no one had heard from Bligh in more than a week. Tucson Police learned that Bligh had been at the Cowpony Bar on East Tanque Verde on April 7 and had not been seen since then. On the same day as the fire, police said that “Mr. Bligh’s brother called from out of state asking police to check his welfare since he had not heard from him in several days.”

On April 17, law enforcement officials found Bligh’s abandoned vehicle. It’s unclear what they found inside the vehicle. Police merely stated in news releases and in a social media update that “based on information and evidence gathered during the fire investigation and missing person investigation, detectives were able to determine that foul play was involved and began investigating the entire incident as a homicide.”

2. Blane Barksdale’s Nephew Was the First Suspect Arrested & Charged With Arson

The first suspect arrested for the arson at Frank Bligh’s home was Brent Mallard, 30. Tucson Police homicide detectives arrested Mallard on April 24, 2019. He was charged with Arson of an Occupied Structure, Second Degree Burglary and Felony Criminal Damage. Police say Mallard is the nephew of Blane Barksdale.

It was after his arrest that investigators linked Blane and Susan Barksdale to Bligh’s murder. Police did not elaborate on how they came to suspect the couple was involved. Investigators did not reveal whether Mallard had pointed the finger at them, Tucson.com reported in May.

Inmate records show that Mallard remains behind bars at the Pima County Adult Detention Center in Tucson. Bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

3. Blane & Susan Barksdale Were Arrested in May & Charged With Murder

Detectives obtained a warrant for Blane and Susan Barksdale on May 1, 2019. The couple was wanted on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

Arson of an Occupied Structure

Felony Criminal Damage

Theft of Means of Transportation (Auto Theft)

But investigators struggled to find the Barksdales. The Arizona couple had left the state. The US Marshals joined the search and helped to pinpoint the Barksdales in Henrietta, New York. They were arrested on May 24 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and other law enforcement. At the time, police said they were not sure when the Barksdales would be extradited back to Arizona.

At the time of their arrest in May, Tucson Police also shared via a press release that investigators were still searching for the remains of Frank Bligh.

4. Police: Blane & Susan Barksdale ‘Overpowered’ Security Guards & Escaped While En Route to Arizona

Law enforcement officials were in the process of bringing Blane and Susan Barksdale back to Arizona when they escaped. Tucson Police shared that the couple “overpowered two security officers in Blanding, UT” during the transport on August 26. The news release did not add additional details about how exactly the Barksdales managed to break away.

The couple is believed to be driving a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. The vehicle is damaged on the rear bumper and on the front passenger side. The license plate number is 127XTY and it’s an Arizona plate. Tucson Police added that Blane Barksdale has multiple tattoos on his arms and hands.

The U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward, per fugitive, for information leading to the arrest of either or both Barksdales. Officials warn that the couple is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the Barksdales are asked to call 911 and to avoid approaching them.

5. Blane & Susan Barksdale Appear to Have Been Business Owners in Tucson

A search of online records for Blane and Susan Barksdale shows that the couple ran a business in Tucson. The company attached to their name is Top Shelf Custom Cabinetry & Fine Woodworking Llc.

Blane is listed as the owner and Susan is an officer. According to OpenCorporates.com, the company was registered in October of 2016.

A LinkedIn page with Blane Barksdale’s name includes the following description of his job as the owner of the woodworking company: “My dream come true. Bringing my customers the finest woodworking and custom cabinetry in the industry. If you can dream it I will build it.” The page further states that Barksdale previously worked as a furniure maker at Ace Hardware and as a cabinet maker at Arizona Laminate Fabricators.

READ NEXT: Man Accused of Killing Recent College Grad & Setting Vehicle on Fire