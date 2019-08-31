Boston Straight Pride Parade & Protests: When & Where They Are [MAPS]

The Boston Straight Pride Parade and counter-protests are happening on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Here’s a look at when and where the parade and counter-protests are happening in Boston, including maps.

The Straight Pride Parade Will Include a March in Downtown Boston

The Straight Pride Parade itself will meet from 12-4 p.m. Eastern in downtown Boston at Copley Square. They are going to march down Boylston Street to Tremont, ending up at the City Hall Plaza, Boston police shared. The event is being hosted by a group called Super Happy Fun America.

Super Happy Fun America shared the parade route on their website, which you can also see below.

On their Facebook event page, the group describes the event this way: “Celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community! The Straight Pride Event will be held to achieve inclusivity and spread awareness of issues impacting straights in Greater Boston and beyond. It will be a one-day event consisting of a parade from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza where we will have a flag raising ceremony and rally.”

The Boston Police announced that there will be heightened security on Saturday because of the anticipated large crowds. No parking will be allowed around Copley Square, City Hall Plaza, or on the parade route. People visiting the area are asked not to bring backpacks, large bags, or strollers. Items like those will be subject to search.

A ‘Straight Pride Is Hate Pride’ Group Is Planning a Counter-Protest & March Near the Straight Pride Parade

Several groups are planning counter-protests that day. Refuse Fascism’s Boston chapter will be joining Solidarity Against Hate’s “Straight Pride Equals Hate Pride” counter-protest. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastern. They’ll meet at the Boston Public Garden, on the southwest corner by the Arlington St. T stop (at the intersection of Arlington and Boylston streets.) Their Facebook event page is here.

Here’s a general map of where the Boston Public Garden is located. They’ll be meeting at the southwest corner.

The event participants will start marching at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, heading up Boylston Street. They plan to march up to where the Straight Pride event is taking place, although they believe a police line will be separating the two groups.

The event notes: “We will be loud, annoying, flamboyant, numerous, and generally uninterested in their whole street fighting schtick. There will likely be a large police line separating us from the fash. Please do not interact with the police.”

A ‘Fight Supremacy’ Counter-Protest Is Also Happening

Another counter-protest is happening from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Eastern called Fight Supremacy: Hands Off Our Pride. This is taking place at Boston City Hall Plaza. Their Facebook page is here. Here’s a general map of where Boston City Hall Plaza is located.

The description reads: “Word on the Street is that ‘Whyte Supremacist’ oops I meant ‘Straight Pride Folks’ plan to show up August 31st…well so will we😏 We as a City have to send a message that your Hatred, Phobias and Racism isn’t welcomed here.” [sic]

The group has a PayPal site for helping them pay the speakers, performers, and vendors who will be there. As of the time of publication, more than $680 had been pledged.

Boston Pride, meanwhile, has announced that they are NOT participating in counter-protests on Saturday, because they believe that the Straight Pride Parade is a “trolling event, designed to get a rise out of vulnerable communities.”

Counter-protesters have set up a crowdfunding campaign for bail money if anyone’s arrested, Mass Live reported.

All the events are happening on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

READ NEXT: Portland Antifa & Far-Right Protests: Photos & Arrest Updates