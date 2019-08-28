The Browns Bud Light ‘Victory Fridges’ Are Back in a Big Way [WATCH]

The Cleveland Browns fans aren’t done saying “Dilly Dilly” just yet.

The Bud Light victory fridges are making their return to Cleveland, and now fans can own a piece of infamous Browns history.

The fridges were part of a promotion last year as the Browns were seeking to break a historic winless streak, which included an 0-16 campaign in 2017. When the Browns beat the Jets 21-17 on Sept. 20, 2018 the fridges unlocked, and fans in Cleveland were able to celebrate with a cold one.

The victory was the first in 20 games and 634 days for the long-struggling franchise, which plans to do plenty more celebrating this season.

According to a press release from Bud Light, the company is bringing to life B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore — a real, decked-out Brown’s themed appliance superstore selling replica victory fridges. The store will be located at 1870 W. 25th Street in Cleveland. The fridges aren’t available online and will range from from $200-500 in price. Anyone who comes to the store and purchases a fridge will also receive a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.

The company released a commercial on Wednesday that will be airing in the Cleveland area featuring the Bud Knight and WWE Superstar “The Miz” — a Cleveland sports fanatic. Check it out below.

The Miz Has Super Bowl Hopes For the Browns

With the addition of talents like star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Pro Bowl pass-rusher Olivier Vernon and 2017 rushing leader Kareem Hunt, fans in Cleveland aren’t just thinking a few wins — they’re thinking Super Bowl. Just ask the Miz.

During an interview with WKYC, the Ohio native let the world know that the Browns are heading to Miami for the Super Bowl — and they are going to win it.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl, people! You heard it here first, folks! Baker Mayfield will be the league’s MVP,” said The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin. “Odell. Jarvis. Njoku. Chubb. We’re taking it. This offense is so potent, it’s so star-studded. It’s going to be the team to watch this season in football.”

The Miz isn’t the only one that believes that. As of Aug. 19, the Browns were behind only the Bears as the team attracting the most bets in Vegas to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN. Cleveland is currently 10-1 to take home its first Lombardi Trophy.

Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2002 season and the Browns haven’t won their division since 1989.

Baker Mayfield Getting Love as MVP Candidate

Bettors are also high on Baker Mayfield winning the MVP, as are a large number of analysts, including NFL.com’s Adam Schein, who has Mayfield in his top three contenders.

After unseating Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 last season against the Jets — the game that unlocked the victory fridges — Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and broke the rookie record for touchdowns in a season with 27.

“Mayfield won’t fail. He can’t fail. He has the talent, moxie, work ethic, accuracy and leadership skills to push the Browns to the playoffs,” Schein said. “Mayfield will get extra credit for driving Cleveland to an AFC North title, fighting against both a tough group of division rivals and the Browns’ long, established history of dreadful, misguided ineptitude.”

The Browns open their season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson: I’m Not a Loser