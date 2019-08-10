California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 9]

Fires are still an issue in California as hot, dry weather creates favorable conditions for quick-burning fires. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on August 9, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first map is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Unfortunately, this map hasn’t been updated in awhile and as of August 9 it still hasn’t been updated, which is unusual. So we’re no longer embedding the map in the story. You can view the map here.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close fires are to your location.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires. However, brand new fires may not be listed on any of the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 9, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on August 9, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

3-2 Willow Fire (Previously H-1 Fire)

This fire in Lassen National Forest is 107 acres and 80 percent contained as of August 7, according to CA.gov. It’s southeast of Fall River Mills at Pittville Road and Sheep Flat road. The cause is under investigation.

Bowler Fire

This fire was first spotted on July 24. As of August 1, the fire was 100 percent contained, although it’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map. It grew to 40 acres.

Community Fire

As of August 4, the latest update, this fire was 35 acres and 70 percent contained, according to CA.gov. It’s the fire on the left in the map above. It was discovered July 27 at Highway 96 near Klamath River Community Hall. This was one of five fires that broke out in Siskiyou County at the same time. The cause is under investigation. Highway 96 is open without restriction. No more updates will be issued unless the fire begins to grow again.

Dixon Fire

This fire is nine acres in size as of August 4, the latest update, and was caused by lightning. It’s east of Silver Peak on Carson Iceberg Wilderness, Inciweb reported. Inciweb noted: “Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest fire managers are making use of a lightning-caused fire to meet multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek and was discovered on July 28 by aerial reconnaissance after storms passed through the area.”

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map as an active fire, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

Five Fire in Castaic

The Five Fire in the Castaic region started on August 3, ABC 7 reported. Near the 5 Freeway, this brush fire quickly grew to 100 acres. It started two miles north of Templin Highway just before 1:30 p.m.

As of August 5, the last update, it’s 97 percent contained at 156 acres.

Golf Fire

This fire is 33 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s in Lake County, northwest of Clearlake, near Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive. The cause is under investigation. About 40 structures are threatened from this fire as of August 8 at 12:59 p.m., according to Ca.gov. No structures have been damaged so far. The yellow fire on the map above is the location of the Golf Fire.

Riviera West was evacuated, but all evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Soda Bay Rd. from Golf Dr. to Crystal Dr. is closed.

Harte Fire

This fire was first seen on August 9. It’s in Alameda County four miles east of Dublin, near Central Parkway and Croak Road. The fire is 248 acres and now 100 percent contained.

The cause is under investigation.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

McDonald Fire (Previously W1 Fire)

This fire is 1,070 acres and 20 percent contained as of August 9. It’s in Lassen County, 11 miles southeast of Madeline, Ca.gov noted. It’s at Cold Springs Road and McDonald Peak. Structures are threatened and the fire is spreading at a moderate rate of speed.

#W1Fire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

It started on August 8. It was previously called the W1 fire and is about 40 miles south-southeast of Alturas in the northeast corner of California, SacBee noted. The fire was caused by lightning.

Officials expect to have the fire contained by Monday, Record Searchlight reported.

Mill Fire

This fire in Monterey County is 310 acres and 95 percent contained as of August 6, the last update. It’s in Los Padres National Forest, west of Fort Hunter Liggett, according to Ca.gov.

The cause is being investigated.

Preston Fire

This fire is 24 acres and 0 percent contained. It was first seen on August 8. It’s in Tuolumne County, in the 10,000 Block of Preston Lane in Jamestown, according to Ca.gov. Forward progress has been stopped.

Photos from yesterday’s #PrestonFire shared with us by @tuolumnecofire Volunteer Fire Captain Anzar. He is consistently one of our most dedicated partners responding on the water tender to fires throughout the county.

The cause is under investigation.

R-1 Fire

This fire is 130 acres and 85 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It’s in Lassen County north of Ravendale, at Juniper Ridge and Juniper Tree Road. It’s the small red fire (not the yellow fire) in the map above.

Range Fire

This fire is in the Los Padres National Forest region, north of Lake Cachuma. It’s 150 acres and 95 percent contained as of August 7, the latest update, according to Ca.gov. It started on July 28.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Springs Fire

This fire is 352 acres and 10 percent contained, according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining.

Here’s a map of road closures from the fire:

On August 8, Inciweb wrote: “Fire managers and crews on the fireline anticipate a growth of approximately 60- 70 acres today. Early morning light smoke/haze is also likely farther down east toward the Benton/Hammil Valley area, possibly as far as the Bishop/Owens Valley. Fire management have based strategic and tactical decision making on historical and scientific data for the purpose of managing for multiple objectives including protection, suppression and resource benefit. Springs fire updates will be going to once every other day, beginning today. The next update will be sent out on Saturday August 10, 2019.”

Tree Fire

On August 2, Ca.gov noted that this fire is 83 acres and 60 percent contained. (Inciweb notes that it’s now 70 percent contained as of August 5.) It’s being overseen by Klamath National Forest officials and is in the Tree of Heaven campground, east of Gottsville. It’s the fire on the right in the map above. This was one of five fires that broke out in Siskiyou County at the same time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Inciweb will no longer update details about the fire unless it starts to grow again.

Tucker Fire

This fire is 14,150 acres and 95 percent contained as of August 4, the latest update. It’s in the Modoc National Forest region, off Highway 139 and Tucker Butter Road.

It’s six miles southwest of Clear Lake Reservoir. The cause is under investigation.