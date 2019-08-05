Candice Keller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Candice Keller, 67, who represents Ohio’s 53rd district in the Ohio House of Representatives, is facing backlash for a message she posted to Facebook in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting in Dayton. Nine people were killed in the attack on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Keller cast blame on many groups of people for the deadly shooting. She pointed directly at the “breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you transgender, homosexual marriage, drag queen advocates).” Keller also blamed “fatherlessness,” “failed school policies” and “athletes who you hate our flag and national anthem.”

Keller has since made the post private, but screenshots have been widely shared online. One of the people who shared an image of the post and condemned it was a law enforcement official in Keller’s own district, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. He wrote, “Shame shame shame Candice Keller” in a follow-up message.

1. Candice Keller Blamed Drag Queens, Marijuana Usage & Violent Video Games For Dayton Attack

Candice Keller reacted to the Dayton shooting hours after it happened in a post to her personal Facebook page. Keller pointed the finger at various groups of people, accusing them of being responsible for the violence. As of early Monday morning on August 5, the post had been deleted. But screenshots were shared online. Keller wrote the following:

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?

The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students); disrespect to law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who you hate our flag and national anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until the elect a president); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.

Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

The post is no longer visible on Keller’s Facebook page. But she did not delete it. She confirmed via text message to the Cincinnati Enquirer that she wrote the post herself and has made it private.

2. Keller is Facing Backlash From Both Sides of the Aisle For Her Comments

Ohio State Representative Candice Keller (represents Middletown, Ohio) says the shootings happened because of my marriage to Craig. And marijuana.

And "transgender"

And "drag queen advocates" ME AGAIN!

And Obama

And Open Borders. Let her know what you think. 614-644-5094 pic.twitter.com/pfo0xektjn — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) August 4, 2019

Candice Keller may be getting a lot of phone calls to her Columbus office in the aftermath of her Facebook post. Shortly after she wrote it, Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach, a Democrat who is married to another man, urged people to share their thoughts directly with the state lawmaker.

He wrote on Twitter, “Ohio State Representative Candice Keller (represents Middletown, Ohio) says the shootings happened because of my marriage to Craig. And marijuana. And “transgender” And “drag queen advocates” ME AGAIN! And Obama. And Open Borders. Let her know what you think. 614-644-5094.”

The Butler County Republican Party Chairman, Todd Hall, simply states to the Enquirer, “Some want to politicize these events, and I cannot condone such comment and behavior.”

No, m’am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people. pic.twitter.com/uBHI3fPf3M — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) August 5, 2019

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, also a Republican, agreed with Hall. He shared a screengrab of Keller’s post on Twitter and wrote, “No, m’am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people.”

3. Candice Keller Was Elected to the Ohio House of Reps in 2016 & Plans to Run For the State Senate

Candice Keller represents Ohio’s 53rd district. It is located in the southwestern portion of the state along the border with Indiana.

Keller was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2016. She won re-election in 2018 with more than 63 percent of the vote over Democratic candidate Rebecca Howard. In May of 2019, Keller revealed that she was running for the Ohio Senate in 2020.

On her House campaign website, Keller marketed herself as “The True Conservative.” She summarized her stances on the home page of the site: “Candice is a Constitutional Conservative Republican that is pro-life, pro-gun and opposes common core, sanctuary cities, and obamacare. Candice’s goal is to empower small business owners by fixing the tax code, reducing regulatory burdens, and listen to the needs of our local farmers.”

In addition to her work in the Ohio House, Keller is also the executive director of an organization called the Community Pregnancy Center. She describes it on her congressional bio as “one of the largest pro-life non-profit agencies in Ohio.”

4. Keller’s Recent Legislative Activity Has Included Sponsoring a Bill Against Sanctuary Cities in Ohio

Candice Keller’s most recent legislative activity was to sponsor a bill that would end Sanctuary Cities in Ohio. As explained by her office, House Bill 169 “requires state and local authorities to cooperate with the federal government in the enforcement of immigration laws, to sanction those that fail to do so, and to declare an emergency.”

One of the major issues that has come up in the debate over “sanctuary cities” had been about cooperation between law enforcement agencies. Opponents have said that local and state agencies should not be required to detain individuals who have not committed a crime, in order to hand them over to federal officials.

Keller stressed in a news release about her legislation that the bill was not intended to be about “race, religion, or ethnicity. This bill is about restoring law and order to our land. This bill is about giving Ohioans some security in their own communities by knowing their public servants are not undermining the legal immigration process… The policies and declarations of cities proclaiming they are ‘sanctuary cities’ become beacons, attracting criminals to their communities and the public officials adopting these policies should be held accountable for not doing their job—protecting their citizens.”

5. Candice Keller is a Southwestern Ohio Native & is Married With Seven Grandchildren

Candice Keller notes on her Ohio House of Representatives biography that she represented her home region. She was born and raised in Butler County in southwestern Ohio. She is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Keller has been married to her husband, Kent, for more than four decades. They have two sons and 7 grandchildren.

On her House campaign website, Keller added that the “focus in Candice’s home was on hard work, education and a strong faith in God. These were the values that began her future in public service and inspires her to this day.”