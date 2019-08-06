Carmen Lowe: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Four-year-old Aubriana Recinos of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was rescued on August 2 in Lewisville, Texas, after her 23-year-old mom, Carmen Alexis Lowe, allegedly gave the little girl to a pimp involved with human trafficking. Lowe was taken into custody by the FBI, who were investigating the human trafficking ring. Aubriana was discovered unharmed.

On August 1, agents from the FBI arrested Lowe in New Orleans, more than 500 miles away from where Aubriana was found in Lewisville. After Lowe’ arrest, her daughter’s whereabouts were initially reported as unknown. Details of the sting and Aubriana’s rescue have not been made public. The exact details of when and how Aubriana ended up in Lewisville have not been revealed.

Lowe has been charged with felony custody order violation, prostitution, and theft under $1000. she is currently being housed in the Orleans Parish jail.

Lowe’s estranged husband Mario Recinos traveled to Texas on August 2 to reunite with his daughter at the Lewisville Police Department and bring her back home to North Carolina. “I’m filled with to (sic) much peace at the moment and sanity knowing I found my daughter alive,” Recinos commented on Facebook after learning that his daughter was safe.

1. Lowe & Aubriana Were Reported Missing on July 8

Lowe and Aubriana were reported missing on July 8 after Lowe failed to return the little girl to Recinos following a scheduled custody visit. A missing person report for Lowe was distributed to the media by the Fayetteville Police Department on July 8 and noted that Aubriana might be with her mother.

“Detectives need to make contact with Carmen Lowe and Aubriana Recinos to verify their current well-being,” the news release said.

Law enforcement became alarmed after receiving information that Lowe had taken her daughter to New Jersey and Louisiana, in direct violation of a custody order issued by a Cumberland County North Carolina judge. A felony warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest.

2. Authorities Said “Aubriana Was Pretty Much Given to a Pimp”

Fayetteville authorities confirmed Aubriana was found in a Lewisville, Texas home under surveillance for human trafficking. “She was recovered at a house of individuals that were involved in human trafficking activities,” Major Robert Ramirez of the Fayetteville Police Department said.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” he continued. “The individuals involved are not cooperating.”



3. Lowe’s Mother Claimed her Daughter Went Missing Because “She Just Doesn’t Want to be Bothered”

“It is a ring, it’s a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating and these individuals have other children as well,” Ramirez added.

There was added confusion to Lowe and Aubriana’s disappearance when Lowe’s mother, Rosalind Lowe, posted on Facebook that her daughter and granddaughter were safe. “[Carmen] just doesn’t want to be bothered,” the comment read.

“This is a domestic issue and [Carmen] doesn’t want to be found. The detective has talked to her and is aware of her concerns,” Rosalind Lowe replied on Facebook to a concerned individual who had seen Lowe and Aubriana’s story in the news.

Recinos responded to his mother-in-law’s comment in a July 19 Facebook post. “No police or FBI would be searching for two individuals who are “safe”. I hate to put my life on public display but for my daughter I have no ego.”

Recinos went on to say “Carmen is heavy on drugs and prostituting herself with my daughter present. What’s safe about that?”

4. Lowe Was Located by Tracing her Bank Card Charges & Cell Phone

Lowe was captured on August 1 in New Orleans after she caught the attention of FBI agents investigating the Lewisville human trafficking ring. The FBI was able to locate Lowe by tracing her mobile phone and bank card charges.

Aubriana was discovered by the FBI and officers from the Lewisville Police Department the day after Lowe’s arrest. “The Fayetteville Police Department thanks the FBI and the Lewisville, Texas Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department also extends thanks to everyone who shared the endangered missing child information and media outlets,” the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers notice said.

“To know my daughter was found in a child human trafficking home with other kids. To know that Carmen didn’t even want to give up the location when interrogated. You guys don’t know even half of it,” Recinos said.

5. An Amber Alert Could not be Issued

@FayettevillePolice: Mother found in New Orleans, search for missing 4-year-old daughter intensifies – Carmen Lowe is believed to have traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving NC with Aubriana Recinos MORE: @SpecNewsRDU pic.twitter.com/BduBoKCunR — Linnie Supall (@LinnieSupall) August 2, 2019

Although Aubriana was potentially in danger, Fayetteville police weren’t able to issue an Amber Alert. “Detectives requested an Amber Alert be issued. Due to Amber Alert criteria and given the current facts of this investigation, Detectives were told by the agency responsible for issuing Amber Alerts that this case does not meet that criteria,” the Crimestoppers Facebook page explained.

The Department of Justice recommends that before an Amber Alert is released there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred, the child is in imminent danger of serious injury or death, the child is under 17 years of age, the child’s basic information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center and there is a sufficient description of the child.